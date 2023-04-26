AaDya Security Announces Series A Funding, a Cybersecurity Company with Majority Female Board of Directors

The software company plans to grow its channel program and SMB market share with Judy, an accessible, affordable all-in-one cybersecurity solution.

DETROIT, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AaDya Security , a software company founded by cybersecurity veteran Raffaele Mautone in March of 2019, announced the close of a $5 million Series A funding round. Led by Mautone as AaDya's CEO, the new funding will enable the company to fill a key leadership position in finance and expand its sales team to accelerate the growth of its channel program for managed service providers, resellers and referral partners serving small and midsize business customers.

New York-based Left Lane Capital led the funding round with participation from current investors 645 Ventures , Firebrand Ventures , Gaingels and Invest Detroit .

Along with the funding round, AaDya is also announcing its new board of directors which includes a majority of experienced female cybersecurity executives–a rare occurrence in what is typically a male-centric industry. Board members include Julie Cullivan, Didi Dayton, Laura Sillman, Tom Lazay and Raffaele Mautone. Cybersecurity and channel veteran, Lisa Matherly will serve as an advisor for the marketing and channel teams.

"The majority of small business owners lack the resources to protect their businesses against rising cyber security threats as they have been overlooked and underserved by existing offerings. This leaves tens of millions of small business owners vulnerable to phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks that can be catastrophic to operations. We are excited to partner with Raffaele & the AaDya team of industry veterans, who share our mission to empower SMBs against this growing existential risk," said Laura Sillman, Vice President of Left Lane Capital.

Judy, AaDya Security all-in-one, cybersecurity solution was designed specifically for the needs of small and midsize business customers and the service providers that support them, a market segment that is often overlooked and underserved by established software vendors. The software platform is easy-to-use and manage, without compromising on security. This empowers SMB customers to easily protect their businesses from threats and meet increasingly strict regulations and compliance requirements related to data security and access. It also helps managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) looking to scale or streamline their security offerings by automating and streamlining security tasks and monitoring.

"The entire idea and mission behind AaDya Security is serving a population that many of the major players within the cybersecurity industry have avoided due to its cumbersome nature and revenue potential," said Mautone. "We see this differently. With the combination of a vast universe of SMBs who have been underserved and the rise in cybercrime against them, we saw an opportunity to not only create something innovative, but something that could truly help a segment that comprises the majority of economic activity, not just in North America, but across the globe."

Mautone's bold focus on the often-overlooked SMB customer is matched by his unique, female-forward approach with the company's brand. He explains, "When I first sketched out the idea for our all-in-one platform, I knew that leading with fear, technical imagery and industry jargon was not the best way to serve them. I've been lucky in my life to be surrounded by strong, smart, successful women who have helped guide my career, so Judy as the heart and brains of our platform and our brand was very intentional."

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, AaDya Security provides smart, simple, effective and affordable cybersecurity software solutions for small and midsize businesses. Judy, our all-in-one cybersecurity platform, leverages AI and machine learning to deliver next-generation, 24/7 protection and support for companies who lack the time, expertise and capital to successfully implement these solutions on their own. For more information please visit our website, AaDyasecurity.com

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York-based global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in internet and technology companies with a consumer orientation. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy, including software, healthcare, e-commerce, consumer, fintech, edtech, and other industries. Today, Left Lane Capital has invested in more than 60 companies worldwide. Select investments include GoStudent, M1 Finance, Wayflyer, Bilt, Masterworks, Blank Street, Talkiatry, Tovala, and more. For more information, please visit https://www.leftlanecap.com/ .

