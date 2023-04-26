Uphold To Launch New Fiat-to-Crypto On Ramp

The Topper On Ramp will Target Higher Approval Rates and Generate More Revenue for Web3 Projects

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSENSUS - Uphold, the Web3 financial platform, today announced Topper, a new fiat-to-crypto on ramp. Topper is designed to provide a simple way for users to buy crypto via credit or debit cards and send the crypto instantly via blockchain to any Web3 project, game or experience.

Today, many of the current solutions in the market have low approval rates and only support a limited number of digital assets. Topper supports more tokens than industry competitors, leverages the Uphold platform that serves more than 10M customers in 150 countries, and targets a 60% approval rate, which traditionally has been as low as 30% from competitors.

Topper will be live in the market in Q2 and aims to provide Web3 projects with:

More Revenue: Topper enables users to easily purchase crypto via credit card, debit card, and soon ApplePay and Google Pay and Uphold has historically had higher approval rates than current providers.

Trusted Source: customers benefit from Uphold's decade-long experience in payments and digital assets.

More Assets: Topper offers more than 200 digital assets, and access to broad global banking connections via the Uphold platform.

Fast Integration: The solution can be integrated in just one to three weeks.

"I am confident that we can better serve Web3 projects with our extensive list of assets and our proven ability to approve purchases at a higher rate," said Frankie Picciano, Global Head of Topper Sales for Uphold. "In addition, Topper can easily be integrated in one to three weeks, which means projects can be driving revenue quickly."

Topper is just one of the core offerings from Uphold for Enterprise. Uphold already offers business accounts to more than 3,300 entities and has deployed a white label solution for top Web3 projects such as Brave, Mythical Games, IMVU, VCOIN and others.

About Uphold

Ranked #1 in the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 List, Uphold is committed to making Web3 easy. As a Web3 financial platform, Uphold serves over 10 million customers in more than 180 countries. It provides businesses and consumers with easy access to financial technology and services. Uphold's patented "Anything to Anything" platform gives end users seamless access to and between digital assets and national currencies and precious metals. To learn more about Uphold's products and services visit uphold.com.

* Certain currencies and assets are not available in all jurisdictions

