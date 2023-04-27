Mable and Yatco Announce Partnership to Bring Small, Emerging CPG Brands to Yatco's stores.

BOSTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mable , the Boston-based wholesale platform representing over 3,000 emerging better-for-you food brands and Yatco, the family run convenience chain of 18 locations throughout New England, are pleased to announce a partnership that will introduce new emerging CPG brands to Yatco's center store.

Yatco's strategy is rooted in being a destination that offers a wide variety of products that appeal to everyone. Recognizing the shift in consumer demand toward healthy, unique and locally sourced snacks, the Mable and Yatco teams collaborated on a collection that would appeal to more mindful consumers. The unexpected new products will surprise and delight customers who otherwise may have skipped an in-store purchase during their trip to the gas station.

"We are pleased to announce our new partnership with Yatco", said Arik Keller, Founder & CEO, Mable. "We celebrate Yatco for shifting to meet today's consumer demand and prioritizing getting small, better-for-you brands into the hands of more people throughout New England. We look forward to growing together and changing the perception of what consumers can expect to find when they enter a c-store."

Beginning in April, visitors to any of Yatco's locations will find the new collection including gluten free, plant based snack thins, vegan energy bites made in Boston, and plant based cookie dough bars, amongst others. Some locations will feature revamped end caps and mobile merchandisers while others will have products integrated throughout center store.

"Yatco is thrilled to partner with Mable to bring in new, innovative products to our locations" said Hussein Yatim, Vice President at Yatco and winner of CStore Decisions' 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. "As a company, we pride ourselves on being able to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing wants and needs of our consumers. Partnering with Mable will help support our drive to provide local, unique, better-for-you products that not only are delicious but also have cool stories behind them. We applaud Mable's innovative approach to enabling local brands to access a distribution network to reach more customers. In conjunction with elevating our snack and food offerings, this partnership will allow us to expand our assortment of goods that are of the highest quality ingredients."

About Mable

Mable is on a mission to expand access to better foods through innovative distribution solutions. Mable helps retailers build their next generation of loyal customers through tech-enabled distribution of local, values-driven brands. From single store operators to enterprises, Mable offers standalone and integrated solutions for product discovery, invoicing and reordering. Founded by a grocer, Mable is committed to supporting small businesses, and bringing better foods to consumers in their communities. For more information, visit meetmable.com .

About Yatco

Yatco, a growing chain that has been serving its communities for over 30 years, owns 18 gas station-convenience store markets located throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

