Stellantis Announces Winners of 11th Annual Drive for Design Contest

Grand-prize winner Rocco Morales is a previous Drive for Design contest winner who finished first in 2022 and second in 2021. Morales, a 12th grader from Northville, Michigan, submitted a design for the Ram Stadion, which would "create a new segment of pickup trucks."

Michigan's Rocco Morales earns second consecutive win and a Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio summer internship

The future of automotive design is looking even more innovative thanks to three young designers who were recently selected as the finalists in the 11th annual Stellantis Drive for Design competition.

Grand-prize winner Rocco Morales is a previous Drive for Design contest winner who finished first in 2022 and second in 2021. Morales, a 12th grader from Northville, Michigan, submitted a design for the Ram Stadion, which would "create a new segment of pickup trucks." In Morales' winning design, a fully capable off-road machine could easily transform into a relaxing place to hang out with stadium seating and a deployable canopy.

Morales' grand prize includes a summer design internship at the Ram Truck Exterior Design Studio and a Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 tablet.

"Rocco is clearly a passionate designer with a bright future ahead of him," said Mark Trostle, head of Ram Truck and Mopar exterior design for Stellantis. "It will be great having someone eager to learn and experience a professional design studio."

This year's contest challenged students in grades 10-12 to sketch the next-generation Ram EV truck. The creative submissions revealed brand-new concepts and a glimpse into the minds of up-and-coming designers.

Rohan Seiber, a 10th grader from Portola Valley, California, and Benjamin Miller, an 11th grader from Birmingham, Michigan, rounded out the top-three finishers in this year's contest. Seiber's Ram Rex truck "reimagines the TRX to be the ultimate go-anywhere, do-anything full-size electric pickup truck," including a configurable bed platform and unique exterior lighting and external rail system. Miller's Ram Ultima is built around a modular design that would allow the owner to add more power and traction as needed.

Seiber and Miller will be awarded an Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, a Virtual Day of Design portfolio review with members of the Stellantis Design Team and a scholarship to College for Creative Studies' four-week summer program.

"Every year, I am blown away by the creativity and enthusiasm of these students," said Trostle, whose win in a similar high school contest guided his own career path. "It's really difficult to choose a winner because each design is so unique and thoughtful. Our whole team is excited to work with these students, and I'm already looking forward to next year's contest."

To see the top submissions in this year's contest, visit www.StellantisDriveForDesign.com and follow the Stellantis North America social media channels.

