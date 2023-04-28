Global Beauty Disruptor, The INKEY List, Appoints New CEO to Amplify Growth

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The INKEY List, a pioneering U.K.-based skincare brand on a mission to simplify the beauty industry by making it accessible, efficacious, and simple for all, is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephanie Davis Michelman as Chief Executive Officer. Michelman will spearhead the company's next phase of global expansion, commencing May 22, 2023. Co-founders Colette Laxton and Mark Curry will maintain active roles as founders and executive directors, working alongside Michelman to drive global growth and further the brand's mission.

Established in the U.K. in 2018 by Laxton and Curry, The INKEY List has experienced extraordinary growth, with a staggering six-fold revenue increase over the past three years. The brand's range of skincare and scalp care products have quickly achieved cult status, with bestsellers like their Caffeine Eye Cream and Hyaluronic Acid Serum selling out within seconds of restocking worldwide. On average, one INKEY List product is sold every four seconds. Amassing a dedicated digital community of over one million, the brand ranks among the top four skincare brands to surpass one billion views on TikTok. To date, The INKEY List has sold over 50 million products worldwide, continuously innovating based on real-time consumer insights through its service vertical, askINKEY, which has provided assistance to over one million customers seeking skincare advice.

Laxton and Curry, the brand's co-founders, expressed their enthusiasm for the new appointment: "We are incredibly excited to welcome Stephanie into the INKEY family. The brand has seen phenomenal growth over the last four and a half years, and we have ambitious plans to maintain this momentum by making skincare simple and accessible globally. Stephanie is an ideal fit for us, possessing the brand DNA, beauty industry, and commercial expertise necessary to continue INKEY's exponential growth."

Michelman brings over twenty years of experience driving growth and profitability within the rapidly evolving and highly competitive consumer industry. She most recently held the position of Global Chief Marketing Officer for Benefit Cosmetics, a prestigious global beauty brand owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH). Throughout her career, Michelman has guided public and private companies in crafting unique brand identities, fostering seamless consumer connections, and promoting profitable growth through omnichannel marketing, digital integration, and distribution expansion. Prior to her tenure at Benefit Cosmetics, Michelman served as General Manager of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, North America (part of Estée Lauder Companies), CMO at NEST New York (formerly NEST Fragrances), and held various leadership roles at L'Oréal.

"I am beyond excited to join Mark and Colette and their team at The INKEY List. In a short time, Mark and Colette have built an incredibly strong brand that has carved out a unique space in the beauty industry. Their commitment to deliver high-performance products, bring simplicity and education to complex categories, and be a true partner to their consumers, puts them in a class by themselves," noted Michelman, newly appointed CEO of The INKEY List. "Even with all their accomplishments, this brand is just getting started. I look forward to partnering with Mark and Colette as we design The INKEY List's next growth phase."

About The INKEY List: Founded in 2018 in the U.K. by Colette Laxton & Mark Curry, The INKEY List's mission is to lead with knowledge, demystifying the beauty category through knowledge-driven solutions at an accessible price point, as well as to support consumers throughout their personal skincare journey. Their single-ingredient led skincare, hair and scalp treatments offer simple to understand and easy-to-use formulas. To date they have had nearly 5 million consumer interactions through their askINKEY service, a 24/7/365 offering that enables the curious and confused to have their skin, hair, or scalp questions answered by human experts in real-time. The INKEY List is available exclusively in Sephora/on Sephora.com in over 30 countries, as well as Cult Beauty, Boots, and on www.theinkeylist.com. @theinkeylist

