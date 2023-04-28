INSEAD develops poetic generative AI applications rivalling ChatGPT - more to come

FONTAINEBLEAU, France, SINGAPORE and SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite its popularity, ChatGPT has been criticised for generating unreliable and biased search results. A recent media report, for example, concluded that "ChatGPT Is Pretty Bad At Poetry, According To Poets". Yet that doesn't mean that the literary ability of all AI should be discounted, applications created by INSEAD's AI lab using exacting rules can potentially be more useful and reliable than ChatGPT.

One of those applications is TotoPoetry , a poetry generator trained on a rule-oriented approach to AI. Philip M. Parker, INSEAD Chaired Professor of Management Science and founder of the INSEAD AI lab called TotoGEO, claims that the lab's algorithms are the first to achieve three milestones (1) the world's longest poem, (2) the first unabridged dictionary consisting of definitions written in verse across some 20 genres of poetry, and (3) the largest collection of poetry written by the same source.

Parker gives an example of how the rules-based algorithms of TotoPoetry is superior to the deep-learning ones of ChatGPT, which he says are open to guesswork. Here are the results when the two AI applications are prompted to write a didactic limerick about love:

Poem #1: ChatGPT

There once was a love so fine

It shone like a bright sunbeam

It brought joy to every day

And made everything gleam

It was a love that was meant to be, not a scheme

Poem #2: TotoGEO

There was a young girl from the Dove,

And she wanted a word for love.

Like flesh injection?

No, it's affection!

That literate gal from The Dove.

Poem #2 is the better limerick, says Parker, because it is a limerick and defines love as affection. The ChatGPT-generated poem, in contrast, does not conform with the strict rhyme scheme of limericks. It also does not inform the reader that it does not know how to write limericks. As a result a young reader might infer that Poem #1 is a limerick, and forever be misinformed.

This INSEAD Knowledge article by Parker gives a more in-depth analysis of the various AI methodologies underpinning ChatGPT and other applications. Following TotoPoetry, the INSEAD TotoGEO AI lab will launch even more groundbreaking AI applications in the coming months, including a powerful search engine, a newspaper generator, and a Wikipedia-like website.

Watch the video " Demystifying AI - in 14 minutes!" to learn more.

About the INSEAD TotoGEO AI Lab

The INSEAD AI Lab was founded on the Fontainebleau campus in 2000. The lab's overarching project is called TotoGEO: toto meaning everything in Latin and GEO, an acronym for global education and outreach.

TotoGEO was originally started to create personalised materials for use in executive education, but its projects now span virtually all subject domains, including education, science, agriculture, finance and marketing. It has since created research studies, poetry, crossword books, 3D games, short videos and mobile applications. More recently the lab is generating local newspapers (across "news deserts"), developing first drafts of encyclopedic articles, and fully operational search engines for underserved industries, languages or geographies.

Now based out of INSEAD's Singapore campus, the lab comprises 18 engineers and two editors, and has partnerships with non-profits and private sector investors across three continents. These have included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Grameem Foundation, Farmer Voice Radio, and various universities and companies involved in content distribution.

Watch the video "TotoGEO: The Content Divide" to learn more.

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.

With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 166 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,500 degree participants annually in our Master in Management , MBA , Global Executive MBA , Specialised Master's degrees ( Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change ) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.

INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.

