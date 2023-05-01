AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") today announced that, at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"), the eleven candidates presented as nominees to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected as directors of Agnico Eagle.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld Total Votes

Cast Percentage

of Votes

For Percentage

of Votes

Withheld Leona Aglukkaq 315,970,377 12,768,930 328,739,307 96.12 % 3.88 % Ammar Al-Joundi 323,341,893 5,397,414 328,739,307 98.36 % 1.64 % Sean Boyd 307,701,329 21,037,976 328,739,305 93.60 % 6.40 % Martine A. Celej 263,300,628 65,438,678 328,739,306 80.09 % 19.91 % Jonathan Gill 318,478,750 10,260,556 328,739,306 96.88 % 3.12 % Peter Grosskopf 287,355,585 41,385,026 328,740,611 87.41 % 12.59 % Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 318,845,651 9,893,655 328,739,306 96.99 % 3.01 % Deborah McCombe 318,584,807 10,154,499 328,739,306 96.91 % 3.09 % Jeffrey Parr 309,419,358 19,319,947 328,739,305 94.12 % 5.88 % J. Merfyn Roberts 307,437,469 21,301,837 328,739,306 93.52 % 6.48 % Jamie C. Sokalsky 309,356,210 19,383,096 328,739,306 94.10 % 5.90 %



Biographical information on all directors is available at www.agnicoeagle.com.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

View original content:

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited