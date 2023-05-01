Fire up your grills; new Hearty Turkey Sausage has all the sizzle with 70% less fat*!

GARNER, N.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterball, LLC has launched Butterball® Hearty Turkey Sausage, an innovative new product in the protein space perfect for every season, every day. The butcher-style turkey sausage link is bun-length and offers the same taste and texture of its pork counterparts, but with 70% less fat than pork and beef smoked sausage*. It is available in two flavors: Old World Smoked and Polish Style.

Butterball® Launches Bun-Length Hearty Turkey Sausage Links (PRNewswire)

"The fully cooked smoked sausage category needs some sizzle, and we are going to deliver," said Michelle Lieszkovszky, leader of new consumer solutions at Butterball. "Consumers expect healthy and delicious tasting turkey products from Butterball. They'll crave the robust flavor and coarse texture of our Hearty Turkey Sausage. It's everything that you'd expect from a traditional pork sausage, but with less fat. Retailers can now diversify their meat case selections with turkey sausage links, offering a flavorful and convenient alternative to pork or chicken."

Butterball Hearty Turkey Sausage is precooked, gluten free, and only takes minutes to prepare on the grill or in the skillet or microwave. It is sold in 12-ounce units, with four links per package, and can be found at select retailers using Butterball's product locator. Broader retail distribution is scheduled for this fall.

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved** brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 60 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 45 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane. The company employs over 6,500 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

*Source: United States Department of Agriculture data for pork and beef smoked sausage

**Source: 2022 Kantar Brand Tracking Wave 6 n=400

