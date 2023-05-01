CANAL INSURANCE COMPANY HIRES ANDREW COLVIN TO THE EXECUTIVE TEAM AS VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL & CORPORATE SECRETARY.

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Paul Brocklebank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canal Insurance Company, announced that the Board of Directors has approved the hiring of Mr. Andrew Colvin as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary.

Andrew Colvin (PRNewswire)

Canal Insurance Company Hires Andrew Colvin to Executive Team as Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Mr. Colvin joined Canal Insurance Company on April 17th. Prior to joining Canal, Mr. Colvin was the Corporate Secretary & Director of Legal Affairs for Gildan Activewear Inc., a publicly-traded, global manufacturer of apparel. Prior to his time with Gildan, he was the Director of Legal Services at JHM Hotels (currently Auro Hotels) and an Associate Attorney with Nexsen Pruet, LLC (currently Maynard Nexsen PC). Andrew is a graduate of the College of Charleston where he received a B.S. in Economics. He also earned his Juris Doctorate and MBA from the University of South Carolina.

"Andrew represents a critical addition to the Canal senior team as General Counsel. The strength of his background and experience, and his collaborative nature are an ideal fit for us as we embrace new strategic opportunities for the enterprise," shared Paul Brocklebank.

About Canal Insurance Company

Rated A- by A.M. Best, Canal Insurance Company has specialized in providing insurance to commercial trucking and specialty transportation insureds through selected professional agents for more than 80 years. Visit canalinsurance.com for other news and information.

Canal Insurance Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Canal Insurance Company