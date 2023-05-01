Find Therapeutics welcomes Dr. Jack Antel to its clinical advisory board

MONTREAL, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jack Antel to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). Dr. Antel will join the five other members of the advisory board who have been named since the Board's establishment in November 2022:

Dr. Douglas Arnold , Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University , Director of the Magnetic Resonance Studies lab in the Brain Imaging Center at the Montreal Neurological Institute.

Dr. Jeffery Cohen , Professor of Neurology in the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

Dr. Jérôme De Sèze, Specialist in multiple sclerosis and neuro-ophthalmology. Professor in Neurology and Head of the Neuroimmunology Department at the University Hospital of Strasbourg, France .

Dr. Mark Freedman , Professor of Medicine (Neurology) at the University of Ottawa , Senior Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Research Unit at the Ottawa Hospital-General Campus.

Dr. Maria Pia Sormani , Professor of Biostatistics at the University of Genoa, Italy .

The Board's primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company's expanding efforts in optic neuritis and other demyelinating diseases. Dr. Antel joins a CAB with considerable expertise in neuro-ophthalmology whose members have decades of clinical practice with optic neuritis patients as well as clinical trial expertise and peer-reviewed publications in this condition.

Jack Antel, MD

Dr. Antel is an internationally acclaimed clinical neurologist and thought leader who coordinates the multiple sclerosis research and treatment program at the Montreal Neurological Institute. He has served as President of the International Society of Neuroimmunology, president of ACTRIMS, Scientific Director of the endMS Research and Training Network supported by the MS Society of Canada, and as Editor for the Americas of the Multiple Sclerosis Journal.

His research interests include understanding the mechanisms of tissue injury and repair that occur in MS and how these can be therapeutically targeted. He received the 2005 Dystel Award from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Academy of Neurology.

"We are honored and delighted to welcome Dr. Antel to our Clinical Advisory Board.", said Philippe Douville, Chief Executive Officer of Find Therapeutics. "He has a long and distinguished career in research in demyelinating diseases. Given his deep expertise, Dr. Antel is ideally positioned to advise Find Therapeutics as we accelerate our work to advance our remyelinating agent FTX-101 in the clinic for chronic optic neuropathy."

"I look forward to advising the company in its efforts to develop and commercialize ground-breaking new myelin repair therapies for patients and collaborating with the talented Clinical Advisory Board team already in place." said Dr. Jack Antel.

ABOUT Find Therapeutics ( Montreal, Canada )

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations, Domain Therapeutics, and an exclusive global license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard. https://www.findtherapeutics.com

