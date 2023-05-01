MAGLEBY DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES LIFESTYLE & WELLBEING PARTNERSHIPS TO SHAPE ITS PARK CITY VELVAERE DEVELOPMENT

Through various custom collaborations, Velvaere aims to create a wellness-centric and sustainable residential community

PARK CITY, Utah, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magleby Development announces ground-breaking partnerships for the company's latest project, Velvaere, a residential wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell (EX Utah Development LLC). As part of this endeavor, Magleby Development has connected with industry-leading partners to bring cutting-edge technology into homes and the community to enhance wellbeing and create a more sustainable and holistic way of living. These partners provide state-of-the-art circadian lighting, air purification and water filtration, artificial intelligence, and customizable sanctuary spaces with saunas, cold plunges and more.

Living Room at Velvaere Residence (PRNewswire)

"It was important for us to find partners that aligned with Velvaere's vision and work cohesively together to build a sustainable, holistic wellbeing community," said Chad Magleby, CEO of Magleby Development. "After an extensive amount of research, we've identified and created a collective of experts, each with its own unique offering that together will be the first time all of these elements and offerings have been brought under one roof in one community— laying the foundation, and setting a new standard, for the future of how we will live."

By bringing in the following leading wellness and technology brands, Velvaere is creating a community dedicated to health and sustainability aimed at providing residents and members proven health benefits, peak personal performance, and balanced lives through the way its future residents live, breathe, sleep, and find wellbeing in the luxury of their own home.

Delos : An industry leader in science-backed solutions for healthier indoor spaces, Delos uses an evidence-based approach to identify and vet best-in-class wellness solutions such as advanced air purification, water filtration, circadian lighting, and enhanced sleep solutions — transforming the entire experience of a healthier home. Each Velvaere home will include the Delos Intellipure Super V, an advanced in-duct air purifier that provides MERV 16 efficiency, with an option to add the Delos Wellness Extension - an automated air quality monitoring and data visualization package that integrates with Crestron Home and comprises indoor air quality sensors and the Delos Hub. Velvaere is also looking to earn its WELL Certification under the WELL Community Standard, administered by the International WELL Building Institute, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. The pursuit of this achievement demonstrates the development's commitment to wellbeing. The WELL Community Standard focuses on ten concepts to support the development of health-focused, integrated, and supported communities, and aims to impact individuals throughout the public spaces where they spend their days. An industry leader in science-backed solutions for healthier indoor spaces, Delos uses an evidence-based approach to identify and vet best-in-class wellness solutions such as advanced air purification, water filtration, circadian lighting, and enhanced sleep solutions — transforming the entire experience of a healthier home. Each Velvaere home will include the Delos Intellipure Super V, an advanced in-duct air purifier that provides MERV 16 efficiency, with an option to add the Delos Wellness Extension - an automated air quality monitoring and data visualization package that integrates with Crestron Home and comprises indoor air quality sensors and the Delos Hub. Velvaere is also looking to earn itsunder the WELL Community Standard, administered by the International WELL Building Institute, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delos. The pursuit of this achievement demonstrates the development's commitment to wellbeing. The WELL Community Standard focuses on ten concepts to support the development of health-focused, integrated, and supported communities, and aims to impact individuals throughout the public spaces where they spend their days.

AeroBarrier : An air barrier solutions company that helps to increase energy efficiency in homes. Their non-toxic, water-based formula is distributed throughout the entire home, preventing air leakage from the outside through cracks, gaps, and openings. This creates an airtight home that is more durable and comfortable, as well as a healthier indoor environment. It is also a cost-effective way to reduce heating and cooling costs. It is the perfect complement to the Velvaere residences. An air barrier solutions company that helps to increase energy efficiency in homes. Their non-toxic, water-based formula is distributed throughout the entire home, preventing air leakage from the outside through cracks, gaps, and openings. This creates an airtight home that is more durable and comfortable, as well as a healthier indoor environment. It is also a cost-effective way to reduce heating and cooling costs. It is the perfect complement to the Velvaere residences.

Crestron Electronics creates automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives, making their day-to-day tasks easier and improving efficiency and productivity. The Crestron Home® OS automation platform will be used throughout Velvaere's homes to unite control of audio and video, temperature, and lighting. The Crestron Home OS offers seamless interoperability with industry-leading partners, including Josh.ai, a voice-controlled artificial intelligence, and Ketra and Lutron light systems. Residents can also access Delos Wellness Extension through the Crestron Home system, which provides automated air remediation and data visualization for an enhanced indoor air experience within the home. creates automation solutions that transform the way people live their lives, making their day-to-day tasks easier and improving efficiency and productivity. The Crestron Home® OS automation platform will be used throughout Velvaere's homes to unite control of audio and video, temperature, and lighting. The Crestron Home OS offers seamless interoperability with industry-leading partners, including Josh.ai, a voice-controlled artificial intelligence, and Ketra and Lutron light systems. Residents can also access Delos Wellness Extension through the Crestron Home system, which provides automated air remediation and data visualization for an enhanced indoor air experience within the home.

Halotherapy Solutions : As the largest provider of Halotherapy/dry salt therapy equipment in the world, Halotherapy Solutions is commonly found in spas, resorts, wellness centers, mixed-use residential communities, recovery/performance centers and gyms, but now will be brought into the individual home. Velvaere residences will come with their own sanctuary space that includes a HaloIR Sauna to transform the entire experience of a healthier home. As the largest provider of Halotherapy/dry salt therapy equipment in the world, Halotherapy Solutions is commonly found in spas, resorts, wellness centers, mixed-use residential communities, recovery/performance centers and gyms, but now will be brought into the individual home. Velvaere residences will come with their own sanctuary space that includes a HaloIR Sauna to transform the entire experience of a healthier home.

Lutron : As the world's leading provider of lighting control solutions, Lutron understands a healthy relationship with light is essential to our wellbeing. That's why each Velvaere home comes equipped with Lutron's system of automated shades, intelligent lighting, and intuitive lighting and shading controls, delivering bespoke experiences for the homeowner. Lutron's whisper quiet Palladiom shades move in unison to manage daylight, while its innovative Ketra intelligent lighting syncs perfectly with the color temperature of the sun, seamlessly bringing the outdoors inside, and creating an unmatched ambiance that transitions with the sun throughout your day. Owners can instantly transform spaces with a variety of preset lighting scenes - from entertaining at cocktail hour, to a calming yoga session - with just the push of a button or voice command through the Palladiom and Josh.ai wall control. : As the world's leading provider of lighting control solutions, Lutron understands a healthy relationship with light is essential to our wellbeing. That's why each Velvaere home comes equipped with Lutron's system of automated shades, intelligent lighting, and intuitive lighting and shading controls, delivering bespoke experiences for the homeowner. Lutron's whisper quiet Palladiom shades move in unison to manage daylight, while its innovative Ketra intelligent lighting syncs perfectly with the color temperature of the sun, seamlessly bringing the outdoors inside, and creating an unmatched ambiance that transitions with the sun throughout your day. Owners can instantly transform spaces with a variety of preset lighting scenes - from entertaining at cocktail hour, to a calming yoga session - with just the push of a button or voice command through the Palladiom and Josh.ai wall control.

The 60-acre, ski-in, ski-out wellness community will feature 115 residences, with cutting-edge technology from Velvaere's industry-leading partners, consisting of cabins with 3-bedrooms and 3.5 baths (2,082-2,329 Sq. Ft.) priced from $4.5M, Paired Homes with 4-5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths (2,712-4,624 Sq. Ft.) priced from $5.7M's and custom curated estates with 5-bedrooms and 5.5 baths (6,000 - 8,500 sq. ft, lots from 0.29 - 3.3 acres) priced from $12M now available for purchase with the first Velvaere homes set to be completed in 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magleby Development