Newark-Based Manufacturer ZAGO Recognized as a NIST MEP

NEWARK, N.J., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZAGO Manufacturing Co., a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable sealing fasteners and components, has been recognized by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and MEP (Manufacturing Extension Partnership) as one of its Heroes of American Manufacturing. See why ZAGO was chosen; watch the video here: https://zago.com/media/heroes-american-manufacturing/

ZAGO Manufacturing Co. is one of three manufacturers in the U.S. to be recognized as a Heroes of American Manufacturing.

"We are honored to be recognized by NIST MEP as an example of American manufacturing at its best," Harvey Rottenstrich, Co-founder, President & Lead Engineer, ZAGO.

Changing the Manufacturing Status Quo for the Environment

ZAGO is a sustainable manufacturer making sustainable sealing fasteners for a sustainable world. ZAGO sealing fasteners are reusable and pollutant-free. They're engineered with a 360° rubber O-ring technology which prevents contaminants from leaking into or out of equipment and potentially damaging the environment. ZAGO takes pride in practicing what you preach, operating from a 100-year-old refurbished factory in Newark, implementing lean manufacturing processes, and installing a 50KW solar panel array on its rooftop.

"What makes our company unique is that we are a sustainable company creating a product that makes other companies more sustainable," Gail Friedberg Rottenstrich, Co-founder and CEO of ZAGO, a woman-owned business.

Sustainability 360°

ZAGO invests within its community and workforce through education and professional development to recruit, nurture, and retain top tier talent. The company practices continuous improvement, incorporating automated production on the factory floor. Prioritizing diversity, education, and professional development, ZAGO created ZAGO Sustainability 360°, which offers scholarships, internships, apprenticeships, and professional development. The company pays 100% tuition to employees wishing to pursue advanced degrees.

"It's not just making the fasteners, that's one part of what we do here. The bigger part of that is the people, nurturing the people, educating the people, and making sure that they have a future," – Jackie Luciano," Vice President of ZAGO.

"ZAGO goes above and beyond and is willing to invest in its workforce. Whether it is a training program for a new hire or investing in employees who are working with them already, ZAGO encourages them to continue forward with their career path," Michael Womack, Marketing and Communications Manager, NJMEP.

Watch ZAGO's Heroes of American Manufacturing video at https://zago.com/media/heroes-american-manufacturing/.

About ZAGO:

Founded in 1993, ZAGO manufactures sealing fasteners and components for thousands of engineers, manufacturers, and distributors worldwide. Visit www.zago.com to learn more.

Contact: Kim Keating, kim@zago.com

