Sony Electronics Announces Pricing and Availability for 2023 BRAVIA XR Television Lineup

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today revealed North American pricing and availability for the new 2023 LED and OLED television models, announced earlier this year.

The highly anticipated 2023 BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XR, featuring the all new XR Clear Image on select models which improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronizes the TV's audio system with the center channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the center speaker for the ultimate, immersive at-home experience.1 All models are equipped with features to provide consumers with a captivating experience for watching movies, streaming apps, gaming and more2.

Availability details for the 2023 Sony TV lineup:

BRAVIA XR X93L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TVs

Rediscover your favorite content with impressive Mini LED contrast and brightness, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™3, 4. Thousands of Mini LEDs, pricelessly controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive, deliver a picture full of vibrant colors and detailed shadows, perfect for any room. Experience immersive, expansive sound with integrated sound positioning speakers matching what you hear with what you see on screen.

US pricing and availability details:

Canada pricing and availability details:

For full X93L specifications or to purchase from Sony, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/x93l

To purchase at Amazon, please visit the BRAVIA XR X93L product page

BRAVIA XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED Google TV

Big screen picture meets ultimate contrast and brightness, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™.3, 4 Bring the theater experience into your home with thousands of precisely controlled Mini LEDs delivering amazing contrast. XR Backlight Master Drive™ fine tunes the picture resulting in deep blacks and natural colors revitalizing your favorite movies and games. Bring back lost detail, with reduced noise, and see all your HD and digital content upscaled to near-4K resolution with XR Clear Image and XR 4K Upscaling3,5. With Acoustic Multi-Audio+™ and support for Dolby Atmos®, frame tweeters vibrate the TV frame to produce wider, elevated sound that matches the picture you see6.

US pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.6" diag): $5,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/8/2023)

Canada pricing and availability details:

85" Class (84.6" diag): $6,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/8/2023)

For full X95L specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/x95l

BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TVs

See a vivid, crisp picture while you watch and game, all powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™.3, 4 Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster precisely controls zones of LEDs expanding the contrast range for deep, detailed blacks and increased peak brightness. HDMI 2.1 VRR, 4K120, and ALLM support lets you unlock the full potential of your favorite games for smooth and clear gameplay7.

US pricing and availability details:

98" Class (97.5" diag): $9,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July)

85" Class (84.6" diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,199.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

Canada pricing and availability details:

98" Class (97.5" diag): $13,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in July)

85" Class (84.6" diag): $3,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

75" Class (74.5" diag): $2,799.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $1,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

For full X90L specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/x90l

BRAVIA XR A80L 4K HDR OLED Google TVs:

Exceptional OLED picture and rich sound in perfect harmony, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR™.3, 4 Billions of accurate colors and pure black make everything you watch and play come to life with natural hues and shades. Acoustic Surface Audio+™ turns the entire screen into a multi-channel speaker that follows the action on screen for a truly immersive viewing experience.

US pricing and availability details:

83" Class (82.5" diag): $5,499.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

77" Class (76.7" diag): $3,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $2,599.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $1,899.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

Canada pricing and availability details:

83" Class (82.5" diag): $7,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order in June)

77" Class (76.7" diag): $4,999.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

65" Class (64.5" diag): $3,299.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

55" Class (54.6" diag): $2,399.99 MSRP (Available to pre-order on 5/15/2023)

For full A80L specifications, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/a80l

1 Acoustic Centre Sync works with compatible Sony soundbars and AV receivers. For full compatibility list: https://www.sony.net/hav_faq.

2 Download app at Google Play and the App Store. Network services, content, and operating system and software subject to terms and conditions and may be changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. XR Clear Image feature will be available via firmware update in Spring 2023.

3 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold sep).

4 User must accept Google Terms of Service (http://www.google.com/policies/terms/), Play Terms of Service (https://play.google.com/intl/en-US_us/about/play-terms/index.html) and Privacy Policy (http://www.google.com/policies/privacy/) to use TV. User must connect to a Google account to use certain advertised features, including voice to activate linked apps, and install certain apps and operating software during setup. Use of TV without connecting to a Google account allows only basic TV features and certain apps. Wireless connectivity requires 802.11 home network (802.11n recommended). Network services, content, operating system and software of this product may be subject to separate or third-party terms and conditions and changed, interrupted or discontinued at any time and may require fees, registration and credit card information. Apps must be compatible with TV. App availability varies by region and device.

5 XR Clear Image feature will be available Spring 2023

6 Dolby Vision and Atmos content compatible with streaming services or compatible content device connected via HDMI input (sold separately).

7 Game title supporting VRR and/or 4K/120fps required. VRR results may vary depending on the game you're playing. If enabling VRR results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn it off at any time.

