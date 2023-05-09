Get Ahead of Stroke® Campaign Launches Survive Stroke Week, May 15-21

Observance aims to educate stroke patients about how to survive stroke and limit disability

FAIRFAX, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in America and the leading cause of adult disability, but with quick action and appropriate treatment, patients can survive and thrive. That's why the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign is launching Survive Stroke Week (May 15–21), an observance aimed at increasing awareness of stroke symptoms and the importance of calling 911 right away.

Nearly two million brain cells die every minute a severe stroke goes untreated. The longer a patient's treatment is delayed, the greater the impact the stroke will have. Time is valuable, which is why calling 911 is the best way to give stroke patients a chance at full recovery. When EMS is activated, first responders can assess a patient's condition and begin treatment right away.

The challenge is that many people do not call 911. Research shows that most are hesitant to engage emergency services when they suspect stroke, due to fear that they will have "overreacted." Others think they can rest and wait until the symptoms improve. Driving to the emergency room and waiting for triage also puts patients at risk, as time without treatment continues to cause potentially irreversible damage.

"We now have lifesaving procedures like thrombectomy that are giving stroke patients the best opportunity at a full, independent life after stroke, but they have to get to us as quickly as possible for maximum benefit," said J Mocco, MD, MS, SNIS President and the Kalmon D. Post Professor of Neurosurgery at the Icahn School of Medicine and Director of the Cerebrovascular Center at Mount Sinai. "Stroke can and does happen to people of all ages and health backgrounds, so everyone needs to know the signs and act on them."

Knowing the signs of stroke is lifesaving information that everyone should be familiar with. The BE-FAST acronym is a great tool to assess stroke symptoms (Balance loss, Eyesight changes, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty, Time to call 911). Even one stroke symptom is enough reason to call 911.

To help everyone better understand the signs of stroke and the need for quick action, the campaign developed a public service announcement featuring stroke survivors, emergency personnel and physicians. More resources, including an EMS fact sheet, patient testimonials and further information on stroke awareness and treatment, can be found at www.getaheadofstroke.org.

To coordinate interviews with leading stroke surgeons across the nation, patients and advocates, please contact Camille Jewell at cjewell@vancomm.com. If you would like more information on a few patients and their stories, they are provided below:

University of Georgia when her co-workers noticed she was slurring her speech and acting abnormally. Knowing the signs of stroke, they called 911 and EMS took her directly to a Level 1 stroke center where Dr. Neil Woodall performed a lifesaving procedure called thrombectomy. Her stroke could have left her with extreme deficits or even deceased. But because her co-workers knew the signs, called 911 immediately, and she received the appropriate treatment, she now spends her days advocating for stroke awareness. At 36, Deborah Martinez was at work at thewhen her co-workers noticed she was slurring her speech and acting abnormally. Knowing the signs of stroke, they called 911 and EMS took her directly to a Level 1 stroke center where Dr.performed a lifesaving procedure called thrombectomy. Her stroke could have left her with extreme deficits or even deceased. But because her co-workers knew the signs, called 911 immediately, and she received the appropriate treatment, she now spends her days advocating for stroke awareness.

Jeri Ward , a social worker, had a massive stroke at 30. She lost the ability to walk, talk, read and write. After a difficult recovery that lasted many months, Ward learned that if she had been taken to a Level 1 stroke center and given a thrombectomy, she may have had access to the proper treatment, at a faster rate. Calling 911 would have given her the best chance at this opportunity. Now, Ward uses her story to spread awareness across the world and encourage others to call EMS at first signs of stroke.

Michigan , suffered the most severe type of stroke — yet access to fast, lifesaving treatment allowed him to not only survive, but to leave the hospital the next day, without any disabilities or therapy needed. His stroke experience is how things should work. But unfortunately, it's far too rare, especially within the Black community. Carleton Golder , a 78-year-old man from, suffered the most severe type of stroke — yet access to fast, lifesaving treatment allowed him to not only survive, but to leave the hospital the next day, without any disabilities or therapy needed. His stroke experience is how things should work. But unfortunately, it's far too rare, especially within the Black community.

Get Ahead of Stroke is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery