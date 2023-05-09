Surge in On-Site Employee Medical Exams, Mobile Health Leads the Charge

Mobile Health's COVID-19 response highlights 39-year expertise, driving shift in employer on-site health programs.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health has been at the forefront of on-site occupational health exams for 39 years ─ delivering physical exams, vaccines, TB testing, and more to the doorstep of employers. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many employers to offer on-site health services for the first time. This became Mobile Health's chance to show more businesses what on-site health programs can look like.

Mobile Health has been at the forefront of on-site occupational health exams for 39 years ─ delivering physical exams, vaccines, TB testing, and more to the doorstep of employers. (PRNewswire)

Mobile Health's COVID-19 response highlights 39-year expertise, driving shift in employer on-site health programs.

Many businesses are now recognizing the benefits of on-site employee medical exams and are shifting their approach to occupational health. Mobile Health has expanded to serve employers across the nation providing holistic on-site programs that cover all aspects of employee health and compliance.

On-Site Employee Medical Exams: A Long-Term Solution for Employers

"We are proud to have been able to support businesses during the pandemic with our on-site teams," said Andrew Shulman, CEO of Mobile Health. "Our experience has shown that on-site exams are more convenient and efficient ─ we are thrilled to see employers recognizing this value. Our mobile exam units are on the move daily, achieving record-breaking milestones for Mobile Health."

Mobile Health's dedicated teams bring everything needed to create a fully functional clinic at any employer's location, including privacy screens, reporting technology, and a full staff of clinical and administrative professionals. The company's COVID-19 response has not only highlighted their 39-year expertise but has also driven a significant shift in the approach of employer on-site health programs. By recognizing the benefits of on-site employee medical exams, businesses are now looking beyond the pandemic and expanding their occupational health programs. With 6,500 clinics, on-site teams, and cutting-edge technology solutions, Mobile Health is equipped to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. For more information about Mobile Health's occupational health services, visit MobileHealth.com.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Dave Schramm

Chief Marketing Officer

(269) 270-6677

dschramm@mobilehealth.com

Mobile Health (PRNewsfoto/Mobile Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobile Health