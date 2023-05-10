Akumin Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

PLANTATION, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (" Akumin " or the " Company "), a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service-line needs, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Akumin delivered first quarter same-store volume performance on a consolidated basis as follows:

The Company reported revenue totaling $187.6 million for the first quarter, a $1.3 million or 1% increase over the first quarter of last year.

Net loss was $29.2 million for the first quarter, an increase in net loss of $2.8 million , compared to the prior year period.

Akumin generated $33.1 million of Adjusted EBITDA* (as defined below) for the first quarter, a $1.1 million or 4% increase over the first quarter of last year.

*For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Summary Consolidated Financial Results (in thousands, except for per share amounts)



3-month period

ended Mar 31, 2023 3-month period

ended March 31, 2022 MRI Scans 217 214 PET-CT Scans 36 32 Oncology Patient Starts 2.610 2.544 Revenue $187,592 $186,263 Net Loss ($29,190) ($26,432) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $33,141 $32,018 EPS –Diluted $(0.39) $(0.35)

(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" below.



Commenting on the quarterly results, Riadh Zine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We are pleased that our operating and financial performance was in line with our budget for the quarter, which is typically the seasonally weakest period in the fiscal year. Relative to last year, the first quarter was negatively impacted by a revenue loss from certain Florida facilities closed for renovations in the period.

"We experienced a return of organic growth in MRI procedure volumes, as clinical labor shortages have moderated, and impressive growth in our PET/CT volumes driven by an expansion of clinical applications and the development of new tracers. This organic growth in our radiology segment more than offset the year-over-year revenue losses we experienced in the quarter.

"Following the completion of a comprehensive review and repositioning of our oncology business in 2022, our renewed focus on this segment is now delivering intended results and was in line with our budget in the first quarter. We continue to believe oncology will be a strong driver of growth for Akumin going forward.

"We have continued our integration initiatives in the first quarter as we seek to realize our next phase of synergies by rationalizing business processes, consolidating IT systems, and leveraging our scale to reduce maintenance and service costs. As previously stated, we expect these initiatives to result in more than $25 million in additional run-rate synergies by the end of 2023.

"We are encouraged by our operating and financial performance in the first quarter and remain confident in our ability to achieve our financial guidance for 2023", Zine concluded.

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Selected Consolidated Financial Information" of this press release for further details.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not recognized measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (" GAAP ") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance for net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Certain elements of the composition of net income, including equity-based compensation, are not predictable, making it impractical for us to provide guidance on net income or to reconcile our adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information regarding net income, which could be material to future results.

There is unlikely to be comparable or similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP measures are provided as additional information to complement those GAAP measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under GAAP. We use non-GAAP financial measures, including "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" (each as defined below). These non-GAAP measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. We believe the use of these non-GAAP measures, along with GAAP financial measures, enhances the reader's understanding of our operating results and is useful to us and to investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value, and making investment decisions. We also believe that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management uses non-GAAP measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and in our Form 10-Q filed May 10, 2023 available in our public disclosure at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com .

We define such non-GAAP measures as follows:

"EBITDA" means net income (loss) before interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means EBITDA, as further adjusted for impairment charges, restructuring charges, severance and related costs, settlements and related costs (recoveries), stock-based compensation, loss (gain) on sale of accounts receivable, losses (gains) on disposal of property and equipment, acquisition-related costs, financial instrument revaluation adjustments, deferred rent expense, other losses (gains), and one-time adjustments.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" means Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total revenue in the period.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 $ Change % Change Revenue $ 187,592 $ 186,263 $ 1,329 1 %









Employee compensation 71,527 75,127 (3,600) -5 % Third party services and professional fees 30,829 29,177 1,652 6 % Rent and utilities 12,341 12,477 (136) -1 % Reading fees 11,599 11,498 101 1 % Administrative 10,421 11,624 (1,203) -10 % Medical supplies and other expenses 18,850 15,258 3,592 24 % Depreciation and amortization 22,993 24,731 (1,738) -7 % Restructuring charges 5,736 80 5,656 n/m Severance and related costs (49) 2,238 (2,287) -102 % Settlements, recoveries and related costs 1,448 (137) 1,585 -n/m Stock-based compensation 399 1,061 (662) -62 % Other operating income, net (751) (7) (744) n/m Interest expense 30,697 28,681 2,016 7 % Other non-operating expense (income), net (132) 324 (456) -141 % Loss before income taxes (28,316) (25,869) (2,447) 9 % Income tax expense 874 563 311 55 % Non-controlling interests 5,958 4,379 1,579 36 % Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,148) $ (30,811) $ (4,337) 14 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 Three-month period ended March 31, 2022 Net loss $ (29,190) $ (26,432) Income tax expense 874 563 Depreciation and amortization 22,993 24,731 Interest expense 30,697 28,681 EBITDA 25,374 27,543 Adjustments:



Restructuring charges 5,736 80 Severance and related costs (49) 2,238 Settlements, recoveries and related costs 1,448 (137) Stock-based compensation 399 1,061 Loss on sale of accounts receivable 124 - Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, net (69) 202 Acquisition-related costs 143 382 Fair value adjustment on derivative (43) 170 Deferred rent expense(1) 185 332 Other, net (107) 147 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,141 $ 32,018 Revenue 187,592 186,263 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 18 % 17 %

(1) Deferred rent expense is defined as operating lease cost less operating cash flows from operating leases and adjusted for any prepayments or related items. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by the total revenue in the period.

