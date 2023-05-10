Anthology Student, Blackboard Learn Win Gold Stevie Awards in 2023 American Business Awards

Anthology honored for innovative solutions in administration and postsecondary learning management

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions, today announced that two of its flagship solutions have been named as Gold Stevie Award Winners in the 21st Annual American Business Awards. Anthology Student, a learner-centric student information system (SIS) that drives student success, won in the Administrative Solution category and Blackboard Learn by Anthology, Anthology's next-generation learning management system (LMS), won in the Postsecondary Learning Management Solution category.

(PRNewsfoto/Anthology) (PRNewswire)

"We're delighted to be recognized by the American Business Awards as we continue to invest in transformative, intentional solutions that advance the missions of our clients," said Jim Milton, Anthology Chairman and CEO. "This recognition is the result of our commitment to delivering client-centric innovation designed to help learners around the world achieve their goals."

Anthology Student is a cloud-based student information system (SIS) that allows universities to manage everything from admission through graduation, including financial aid, student accounts, career services, and analytics. It allows schools and institutions to use contemporary functionality and scalable features to improve student results.

Supporting the needs of the modern classroom, Blackboard Learn provides educators with the autonomy to deliver the inclusive, consistent educational experiences learners desire through a modern, intuitive, and personalized interface. With recent competitive wins and significant investment in new features powered in part by client feedback, Blackboard Learn is a top choice for schools and universities seeking a comprehensive and modern learning management solution. In 2022, Blackboard Learn was also named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the Postsecondary Learning Management Solution category at the 19th Annual International Business Awards.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at http://www.stevieawards.com/aba.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com/.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

Anthology

Erin.Mitchell@anthology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anthology