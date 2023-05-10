Himiway Expands Its Global Reach with Over 340 Dealerships and a Commitment to Customer Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway has announced that it has expanded its dealership network to over 340 locations worldwide, making it a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable and efficient electric bikes. The brand is expanding its dealership network to increase its global influence and offer customers the best services possible.

Himiway Bike (PRNewswire)

The First Himiway Free Tune-Up Event will be held in San Diego from May 19th to 21st, 2023 .

As part of the brand's commitment to its clients, Himiway will hold regular free maintenance events nationwide. The first event will be conducted in San Diego, beginning May 19th, 2023, for three days. During the event, customers can bring any electric bikes to receive free maintenance. Those attending can also take advantage of the trade-in program and participate in a test-ride of a Himiway ebike , further enhancing their outdoor cycling experience.

Himiway understands the importance of regular maintenance to provide customers with the best riding experience. Its experienced technical personnel provides top-quality maintenance services to customers. The brand's maintenance professionals ensure customers receive the best quality service through over 300 Himiway dealership stores across the United States but also through technical support options such as telephone, email, and online chat sessions . The brand regularly trains dealerships in the latest maintenance technology and best practices, leaving them knowledgeable of the most efficient ways to maintain their Himiway ebikes .

Himiway is committed to providing excellent customer service, including a two-year warranty on electric bikes and after-sales maintenance services at any 300+ dealerships across the United States. The expansion of the brand's dealership network highlights its dedication to providing the best services possible for its customers by increasing its global influence, and bringing Himiway closer to the people.

"We are delighted to announce the expansion of our dealership network to over 300 locations throughout the United States. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with high-quality sales and maintenance services. Himiway is dedicated to providing the best possible user experience, and our expansion will enable us to reach more customers and provide them with the best possible services." Said Matt, the Company representative on the expansion of the dealership network.

Himiway has always regarded customer satisfaction as its highest goal. With its expanding dealership network, Himiway hopes to reach more customers and provide them with a better outdoor cycling experience.

Contact: stephy@himiwaybike.com

