LIONA ENTERPRISES OBTAINS TIER 3 SERVICE OFFERING FROM US AIR FORCE

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liona Enterprises is excited to announce that their simplistic but powerful asset management tool, TechTracker, has been designated as an Enterprise Tier 3 Service by the Department of the Air Force. This means any base or Major Command can procure TechTracker as it is part of the enterprise's services portfolio. TechTracker is also included on the Enterprise Products List (EPL) for classified or unclassified use and has an authority to connect with the Department of the Air Force.

TechTracker enables the many equipment custodians in the AF to accurately account for their IT assets quickly and efficiently and then update the Defense Property Accountability System (DPAS) for the annual inventory. The logging function in TechTracker sets it apart from other asset management capabilities and assists the custodian in finding lost items. TechTracker also enables rapid scalability giving all users access to the information they need when they need it from a centralized tool. TechTracker gives senior leaders confidence in the data they have in front of them to make well informed decisions.

TechTracker enables the use of modern technology such as barcodes, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), windows terminals, and fixed overhead zonal scanners to conduct the inventory, improve data accuracy and reduces inventory time.

A recent Proof-of-concept completed with the Department of the Air Force proved that TechTracker with RFID could reduce inventory times by up to 90%. TechTracker has a DPAS configured server build that cuts the deployment time to a few weeks enabling rapid Return On Investment (ROI).

Liona Enterprises, Inc. is a minority woman owned IT firm based in Cincinnati, Ohio with satellite offices across the nation. They provide IT Integration services, IT systems design, equipment purchase, maintenance, and support services to optimize hardware and software and solve tough IT problems.

For more information or a demonstration of this game changing technology call or email Liona Enterprises at (888) 730-3986 or sales@lionaenterprises.com today.

