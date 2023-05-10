Peraton Recognized as a U.S. Best Managed Company for the Second Time

Peraton is the only Virginia -based and national security company to be recognized

Best Managed Companies demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials

The company will join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries

RESTON, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton is proud to announce it has been selected for the second time as a U.S. Best Managed Company Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal. The 2023 program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies across 31 cities and the achievements of their management teams.

The secret? Investing in the right people, technology, and solutions without compromising our organizational integrity.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Following our acquisitions, the team and I strategically prioritized investing in the right people, technology, and solutions to support our customer missions without compromising our organizational integrity," said Stu Shea, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. "We are honored to once again be recognized as a Best Managed Company for remaining true to our mission and our values while still meeting the bottom line."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. The winners then join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies from threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies that sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit Peraton.com to learn how we're safeguarding your peace of mind.

