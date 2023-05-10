Right Time Group Acquires Thomson Industries Ltd. Heating & Air Conditioning

Strong Growth Continues for Leading Canadian HVAC Company

ST. CATHARINES, ON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company"), Canada's leading home services provider, announced today the acquisition of Greater Vancouver-based Thomson Industries Ltd. ("Thomson"), furthering its growth in British Columbia. For over 25 years, Thomson has delivered residential heating, cooling, electrical and air quality services to homeowners in the Lower Mainland of B.C. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thomson is the 18th acquisition completed by Right Time as part of its ongoing growth strategy. "We are excited to have Thomson join the Right Time Group of Companies," said CEO Craig Goettler. "With a reputation for exceptional customer service and outstanding business practices, Thomson will be a great addition to Right Time; we look forward to carrying on its tradition of excellence."

Thomson has garnered a first-class standing in the community by exceeding customers' needs with its team of seasoned and well-trained professionals. "Over the past 25 years we've worked hard to build a leading reputation with homeowners in our community," shared former owner and president Todd Thomson. "We knew that Right Time was the best choice as a partner to both continue to provide opportunities for our employees and to put our customers first."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 25 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1,300 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing companies in partnership with management. As of December 31, 2022, the firm has over $8.9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

