SolarReviews releases the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey

DENVER, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarReviews has released the results of its 2022 Solar Industry Survey. The Survey was conducted from February 6th through March 3rd, 2023, in conjunction with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), and saw nearly 450 respondents from across the United States solar industry. The full report can be found here.
The Report outlines key findings about how installers are responding to supply chain issues, labor shortages, and increased financing costs in the early days of the Inflation Reduction Act.
"This survey provides essential data about how the industry has dealt with the unique challenges of 2022, from supply chain issues to a shortage of trained workers—whilst companies prepare to grow in response to the Inflation Reduction Act," said Andrew Sendy, president of SolarReviews.
Important trends revealed in the Survey's results include:
- The solar industry continues to grow
- The Inflation Reduction Act will benefit solar
- More installers are offering energy storage and EV charger installation
- Ongoing difficulties with the supply chain
- Cautiousness in the face of delayed guidance from the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service
