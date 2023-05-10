A Solution for Safer, Healthier Schools

Althing (all - thing) is a Minnesota healthcare entity pioneering innovations achieving equity, access and technology enhanced care models. For three years Althing has been delivering behavioral health and safety services in select schools that have resulted in healthier, more informed and safer districts.

DULUTH, Minn., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Althing announces an answer to the epidemic of behavioral health and safety concerns among our youth.(www.airs4districts.com).

Improved school safety and health. Direct behavioral health service for students to connect with qualified providers.

Acute health concerns, anxiety and violence continue to increase among school age children. Most suffer in silence. Althing's breakthrough model, District AIRs (Assess-Intervene-Refer/services) combines qualified adolescent health services with purpose built technology to enable a direct provider encounter for every student, 12 and older. District AIRs identifies and addresses depression, suicidal ideation, safety, anxiety, violence, substance use and more.

Anonymous student testimonials from recent AIRs events include:

"I was not in a good place and had dark thoughts. I felt totally alone and in a helpless situation. I didn't want to burden my mom and couldn't go to the school counselor. I couldn't breathe, had panic attacks and didn't want to live anymore. Our school had an AIRs event. During my health class I was able to privately connect with a provider for help. I shared what I was going through openly without a worry because I knew my privacy was protected. I'm still seeing my therapist today and am doing so much better. I could see that others in the school were doing better too. This saved my life."

District AIRs is available at no cost thanks to sponsors and existing state and federal funding. AIRs aligns with state statutes and conveniently integrates into one period of the daily class schedule. District AIRs is applied twice a school year and can serve 100s of students per day, for full district coverage in one week, Althing ensures all in need are provided timely, qualified care.

"Schools can be paralyzed by the fear of identifying the full student need, while not having a way to provide needed services. District AIRs addresses that." Said David Krenz, ret. superintendent of Austin Public Schools, Austin, Minnesota "We no longer have that barrier, schools can have confidence in helping the kids in need. District AIRs is qualified, affordable, effective – and most importantly – provides an immediate way to address the needs of all students."

Districts receive timely, relevant, detailed aggregate data that provides deep insight into the health, safety, culture and needs of the student body. Althing's experts guide districts in responding to the new insights, hardening and improving resources while respecting the voices of their students. District AIRs helps schools achieve their health and safety imperative.

About Althing

Althing provides innovative, accessible health solutions holding to the principles of: equity, quality, access and value.

