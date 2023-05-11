ALERIAN MLP ETF DECLARES SECOND QUARTER DISTRIBUTION OF $0.86

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alerian MLP ETF (NYSE Arca: AMLP) declared its second quarter 2023 distribution of $0.86 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 12, 2023. Based on current financial information, the distribution is estimated to consist of 100% return of capital.

AMLP Distributions:

Ex-Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Record Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Payable Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Important Disclosures

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other information, call 1-866-759-5679 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 5,000, 25,000 or 50,000 shares.

All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of money and the possible loss of the entire principal amount invested. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

Investments in securities of Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) involve risks that differ from an investment in common stock. MLPs are controlled by their general partners, which generally have conflicts of interest and limited fiduciary duties to the MLP, which may permit the general partner to favor its own interests over the MLPs. A portion of the benefits you are expected to derive from the Fund's investment in MLPs depends largely on the MLPs being treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. As a partnership, an MLP has no federal income tax liability at the entity level. Therefore, treatment of one or more MLPs as a corporation for federal income tax purposes could affect the Fund's ability to meet its investment objective and would reduce the amount of cash available to pay or distribute to you. Legislative, judicial, or administrative changes and differing interpretations, possibly on a retroactive basis, could negatively impact the value of an investment in MLPs and therefore the value of your investment in the Fund.

The Fund invests primarily in a particular sector and could experience greater volatility than a fund investing in a broader range of industries.

Investments in the energy infrastructure sector are subject to: reduced volumes of natural gas or other energy commodities available for transporting, processing or storing; changes in the regulatory environment; extreme weather and; rising interest rates which could result in a higher cost of capital and drive investors into other investment opportunities.

All K-1s are received and processed by the Alerian MLP ETF. The Alerian MLP ETF distributes a single Form 1099 to its shareholders. This notice is provided to you for informational purposes only, and should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for further assistance.

If, due to tax law changes or for other reasons, an MLP in the portfolio is deemed a corporation rather than a partnership for federal income purposes, then income would be subject to federal taxation at the MLP level. This would reduce the amount of cash available for distribution to the fund which could result in a reduction of the fund's value. The Fund is taxed as a regular corporation for federal income purposes, which reduces the Net Asset Value of fund shares by the accrual of any deferred tax liabilities. Depending on the taxes paid by the fund as a result of income and/or gains from investments and/or the sale of MLP interests, the return on an investment in the Fund will be reduced. This differs from most investment companies, which elect to be treated as "regulated investment companies" to avoid paying entity level income taxes. The ETF is taxed as a regular corporation and is subject to US federal income tax on taxable income at the corporate tax rate (currently as high as 21%) as well as state and local taxes.

The Fund is classified for federal income tax purposes as a taxable regular corporation or so-called Subchapter "C" corporation. As a "C" corporation, the Fund accrues deferred tax liability for its future tax liability associated with the capital appreciation of its investments and the distributions received by the Fund on equity securities of master limited partnerships considered to be a return of capital and for any net operating gains. The Fund's accrued deferred tax liability, if any, is reflected each day in the Fund's net asset value per share. The deferred income tax expense/(benefit) represents an estimate of the Fund's potential tax expense/(benefit) if it were to recognize the unrealized gains/(losses) in the portfolio. An estimate of deferred income tax expense/(benefit) is dependent upon the Fund's net investment income/(loss) and realized and unrealized gains/(losses) on investments and such expenses may vary greatly from year to year and from day to day depending on the nature of the Fund's investments, the performance of those investments and general market conditions. Therefore, any estimate of deferred income tax expense/(benefit) cannot be reliably predicted from year to year.

The Fund employs a "passive management" - or indexing - investment approach and seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) generally to the performance of its underlying index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund is not "actively" managed. Therefore, it would not necessarily sell or buy a security unless that security is removed from or added to the underlying index, respectively.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., affiliated entities, are unaffiliated with VettaFi and the Alerian Index Series.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Fund.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C ALPS Advisors

SS&C ALPS Advisors, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $19.8 billion under management as of March 31, 2023, SS&C ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

