Berry Aviation Awarded Aero-Medical Evacuation Contract Supporting U.S. Marine Rotational Forces-Darwin

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Berry Aviation, Inc.) (BAI). BAI in partnership with CareFlight, Australia, has been awarded a US Government contract by USTRANSCOM to provide fixed-wing (FW) and rotary-wing (RW) aircraft, aircrew, personnel, ancillary services, and equipment to perform Aero-medical Evacuation services in support of Marine Rotational Forces (MRF) training exercises throughout Australia. With more than 35 years of DOD experience, BAI continues to demonstrate its ability to oversee and manage complex contracts to help accomplish the US military mission. BAI's subcontract partner, CareFlight, has more than 36 years' experience providing rotary-wing aero-medical retrieval services, and is an Australian aero-medical charity with a mission to save lives, speed recovery and serve the community. Team BAI Program Managers, Pilots, Operations, Staff and Maintenance personnel will provide their extensive knowledge of organizational and mission requirements to support the MRF.

(PRNewsfoto/Berry Aviation, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

BAI, a member of Acorn Growth Companies, is headquartered in San Marcos, TX. With 40 years of experience in the aviation industry, BAI operates a broad portfolio of specialized aviation solutions that includes Government Services, On-Demand Cargo, Unmanned Aerial Systems, ISR, and Passenger Operations, Part 135 Aerial Delivery, Part 135 Fixed Wing Night Vision Flight, and Part 135 Air Ambulance, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC. The company is certified as an FAA and EASA Part 145 Repair Station and is medically accredited by NAAMTA and CAMTS.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Aviation, Inc.