Guaranteed Rate Digital API Enables Business Partners to Offer Value-Added Insurance Products at Checkout

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance LLC, one of the fastest growing national insurance brokers, today released a proprietary digital insurance API. This new platform provides Guaranteed Rate Insurance business partner customers an immediate way to compare and purchase home, auto, life and other insurance policies at the point of sale.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance's new API provides a method for its business partners to cater to its customers' insurance needs by seamlessly connecting storefronts with authorized insurance agents who have already prepared a range of preliminary coverage choices. This innovative tool ensures consumers can access, review and purchase competitive insurance policies precisely when protection is required or highly recommended.

"As part of our commitment to providing the best possible products and service to our customers, we are continually increasing our reach by expanding our partner network and ensuring we are the easiest independent fintech insurance platform to work with," said Jeff Wingate, Head of Guaranteed Rate Insurance and Executive Vice President. "Our API is fully secure, so customers can trust that their personal information is safe and protected throughout the insurance purchasing process."

The Guaranteed Rate Insurance proprietary API is a "win-win" for customers and business partnerships. Business partners can offer insurance solutions as part of their product offering which creates a user-friendly, hassle-free and beneficial purchasing experience. Customers win by insuring and protecting their home, auto and major purchases at the point of sale in a fully secure, easy-to-use manner.

"With the introduction of the partner API, we move closer to achieving fully embedded digital insurance marketplace offerings," said Ryan Haggard, Guaranteed Rate Insurance's Vice President and Head of Insurance Product and Technology. "When a customer is transferred to Guaranteed Rate Insurance, the API has all the data needed for our agents to deliver instantaneous insurance quotes."

Guaranteed Rate Insurance looks forward to expanding this insurance offering to as many business partners as possible, including real estate brokerages, mortgage servicers, auto dealers and home inspection companies. To learn more about Guaranteed Rate Insurance business partnerships, contact info@guaranteedrateinsurance.com.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 50 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021)

