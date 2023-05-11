Marshalls Debuts its Inaugural Seasonal Report - The Edit by Marshalls - Highlighting the Brand's Hustle for the Good Stuff and What's Hot for Summer

Marshalls Debuts its Inaugural Seasonal Report - The Edit by Marshalls - Highlighting the Brand's Hustle for the Good Stuff and What's Hot for Summer

The report gives shoppers behind-the-scenes insights on how Marshalls buyers stock shelves with quality merchandise every day, along with can't-miss shopping tips for scoring the season's trending styles without breaking the bank.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marshalls, (NYSE: TJX) one of the nation's leading off-price retailers of apparel and home fashions, announced today the launch of its seasonal report, The Edit by Marshalls, which showcases its buying process and insights from Marshalls' team of over 1,000 buyers. The report gives a glimpse into Marshalls' commitment to deliver amazing value every single day, so consumers never have to compromise between price and on-trend, quality merchandise.

(PRNewswire)

The brand surveyed 1,000 individuals across the United States about their shopping habits, impacts of the current state of the economy, and how they're finding deals and quality. With 55% of individuals saying they don't associate quality clothes with an affordable price, Marshalls offers the opportunity to access both – designer goods and amazing prices. Marshalls' buyers look for quality and value every day and are constantly stocking shelves with designer merchandise for less, which 71% of individuals say they're trying to find in 2023.

"We're thrilled to showcase expertise from our buyers, along with the chance to learn how they prioritize bringing value to every aspect of a shopper's life – whether it be through high-quality fashion, beauty, home, or lifestyle pieces," says Victoria Shonkoff, Vice President, Marketing Director, Marshalls. "The Edit by Marshalls is overflowing with exciting intel on what shoppers are looking for and how to score that good stuff year-round at Marshalls."

Though more than a mantra, Marshalls has coined the approach to its buying process: We get the deals. You get the good stuff™. In fact, Marshalls' buyers have been hustling for high-quality on-trend merchandise at incredible prices for more than 60 years. With an eye for the hottest trends of the season, Marshalls' buyers find inspiration around the world so shoppers can have their best summer yet. The premiere issue closes out with a forecast of the brand's top five summer trends including:

Living Life Out Loud – From bright and bold fashion to oversized accessories, think vibrant.

Opposites Attract – Merge unexpected styles like utilitarian structure and dainty cinched waist tops.

Outdoor Oasis – Mix and match warmth and neutrals in home décor and fashion for outdoor summer adventures.

Vacation, All I Ever Wanted – Maximum style, with minimum effort, these pieces are as easy to add to cart as they are to pack.

Pattern Play – Larger-than-life prints and micro florals inspired by home textiles and summer florals.

Marshalls is launching The Edit by Marshalls alongside an all-new community of 22 creators dubbed Mbassadors, who will share trends and merchandise from the report and year-round highlights of what's new and now, in stores and online at Marshalls.com. For more information on The Edit by Marshalls and to explore fashion tips from Mbassadors, visit @Marshalls on Instagram and TikTok as well as Marshalls.com.

About Marshalls:

Marshalls is one of the nation's leading off-price family retailers with over 1,100 stores spanning 48 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find an amazing selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise for women, beauty, accessories, footwear, men, kids, and home merchandise - all at amazing prices.

For fashion tips, style alerts, and more, visit us on Instagram at @Marshalls, TikTok at @Marshalls, Facebook at facebook.com/marshalls, and Twitter at @Marshalls. Visit Marshalls.com to shop online and locate your nearest store.

Media Contact:

TheEditbyMarshalls@edelman.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marshalls