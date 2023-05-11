PGT Trucking Breaks Ground on New Laredo Terminal Facility

LAREDO, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, broke ground this week to mark the start of the construction for their new state of the art logistics center in Laredo, Texas.

PGT Trucking and Park Avenue Construction break ground to mark the start of construction for PGT's new state of the art logistics center in Laredo, Texas. (PRNewswire)

Leading the groundbreaking ceremony at the 7.73-acre site within the Pinnacle Industry Center was Gloria Solis, Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board Member. PGT Trucking company representatives, local government officials and business leaders were in attendance.

"On behalf of PGT Trucking, and our partnerships with Park Avenue Construction, Kraus Development and the Laredo Chamber of Commerce, we are excited for our expansion in Laredo, and support the continued development of this city and the surrounding areas," said Pat Gallagher, PGT Trucking CEO.

With an expected completion date of Q1 2024, the custom facility will include a full-service operations center, modern driver amenities and a truck maintenance shop, providing a regional base for over 70 local drivers.

PGT Trucking has successfully operated in the Southwest region for more than 25 years, opening their first terminal in Laredo in 1995. The company moves more than 4,000 cross-border loads annually.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offers flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." www.pgttrucking.com

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Celebrating 40 Years! (PRNewsfoto/PGT Trucking Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.