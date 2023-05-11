Together, Warren Cox and Suntuity Renewables Expand and Empower Dealer Network while Driving Lasting Change in the Industry

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntuity Renewables, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, is proud to highlight the work Warren Cox has done since joining the company as Director of Channel Sales in October 2022. After more than a decade in the solar industry, Warren has accumulated a wealth of knowledge and expertise that he brings to Suntuity Renewables.

As Director of Channel Sales at Suntuity, Warren builds relationships that bring value and growth to both sides.

Warren's extensive experience in multiple areas of the industry, combined with his ability to empower, educate, and expand teams, makes him a standout in the field. In his role as Director of Channel Sales, Warren builds channel partnerships that bring value and growth to both sides of the partnership.

Warren's commitment to drive lasting change in the industry has been made evident through his innovative, forward-thinking initiatives. From the creation of an easy shopping platform for customers to the recent expansion of the Channel Sales Dealer Network, Warren's efforts are aimed at affecting radical change in the industry.

Additionally, Warren is making it easier for those with experience in solar to leverage Suntuity's resources and training by becoming a Channel Partner. With weekly webinar training and business-in-a-box solutions, he is affording Channel Partners the opportunity to quickly launch their own solar businesses powered by Suntuity.

"I am proud to be a part of the Suntuity Renewables team, and I am thrilled with the progress we have made since October," said Warren. "I believe in an honest and transparent approach to business, and I am committed to helping businesses grow by setting up effective boot camp strategies and mentor-mentee programs that you will not find anywhere else".

Warren is improving the way dealers sell solar, ultimately benefiting consumers in a lasting way. His appointment is not only a testament to Suntuity's commitment to delivering the best renewable energy solutions to its customers but also its dedication to creating jobs internally and externally. His expertise and experience will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth and success.

"Warren Cox has been an incredible asset to the Suntuity Renewables team," said Dan Javan, CEO of Suntuity Renewables. "His experience in the solar industry and his ability to build relationships with authorized dealers that benefit both parties have been invaluable to our company's growth. Warren has been instrumental in taking Suntuity to new heights, and we are grateful for his contributions to our success."

About Suntuity Renewables

Suntuity Renewables is a leading US multinational company that includes several national brands encompassing renewable energy, finance, water filtration and home services. Founded in 2008, the company has a national presence with operations in several US states and countries servicing thousands of its customers across its service footprint. For further information, please visit www.suntuity.com

media@suntuity.com

