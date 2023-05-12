Bit Brother Announces First Fully Loaded Texas Mining Farm and Development of Second Mining Farm

CHANGSHA, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we", "BTB" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB) is pleased to announce that the newly purchased 1.5MW mining servers installed in its first Texas mining farm are in full operation and are located at 1968 N Access Rd, Clyde, TX 79510. The total number of installed servers in the first mining farm has reached 1,750 with aggregated computing power of 175,000TH/S, thus reaching its fully loaded capacity of 6MW. We estimate that our servers can generate a total value of 0.5 BTC per day, and 15 BTC per month, assuming that all the machines are functioning as expected.

On March 24, 2023, Bit Brother New York Inc., the subsidiary of BTB, entered into an agreement to purchase land in Texas with an area of 2 acres and a capacity of 5MW located at 5418 Lockheed Way, Abilene, TX 79603. The land purchase closed on April 17, 2023, and BTB marked this land as its second Texas mining farm. An aggregate of 509 newly purchased S19J Pro+ mining servers have been delivered to the second mining farm on April 23, 2023. The 509 servers are expected to be ready for operation by October 2023.

The Company seeks to provide as much transparency about its bitcoin mining operation as possible. The link below reflects Bitcoins we have mined in real-time:

About Bit Brother Limited

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of cryptocurrency mining and blockchain technology business and the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. For more information, please visit: www.bitbrother.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by BTB in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

Local government's policies and regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency mining operations and our other operations;

BTB's cryptocurrency mining business is still under development, with many uncertainties in the future direction and integration of BTB's other business segments;

Failure to manage the newly launched cryptocurrency mining business effectively;

Failure to access a large quantity of power at reasonable costs could significantly increase BTB operating expenses and adversely affect demand for BTB's mining activities;

Any significant or prolonged failure in the cryptocurrency mining facilities that BTB operates or services it provides, including events beyond its control, would lead to significant costs and disruptions and would reduce the attractiveness of its facilities, harm its business reputation and have a material adverse effect on its results of operation;

Security breaches or alleged security breaches of our cryptocurrency mining servers could disrupt BTB operations and have a material adverse effect on its business, financial condition and results of operation; and

Fluctuation of the crypto price;

Other risks and uncertainties indicated in BTB's SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by BTB.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

