FASTEST-GROWING MODULAR FURNITURE COMPANY 'TRANSFORMER TABLE' LAUNCHES OUTDOOR VERSION OF VIRAL EXTENDABLE DINING SETS

Feel free to use any exclusive high-resolution photos or videos of your choosing:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EGIjD48bvN4ft6v7KaMRxIuYwc-GFoE2?usp=share_link

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zAIFjMx2w--GyDOfxuf0lYHn00IP03jA?usp=share_link

After two years of hard work and over 8,000 customer requests, the long-awaited Transformer Outdoor Dining™ collection is finally a reality.

MONTREAL, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The secret is out! The world-renowned extendable dining table set everyone has been raving about, from celebrities to families like yours & mine, is now available for outdoor use. On a mission to innovate by manufacturing smart furniture of the highest quality, award-winning brand 'Transformer Table' continues to make it possible to make the most of your home space, one home furnishing at a time.

Transformer Patio Dining Set with Umbrella! (CNW Group/Transformer Table) (PRNewswire)

"Naturally, the first step of the design process for any of our furniture is always to ensure our ideas align with our mission. Our utmost priority is to create people-centric products that will offer space-optimizing solutions for everyday families, giving them the ability to gather with their loved ones regardless of space constraints caused by the lack of flexibility traditional furniture has to offer. Our new patio dining sets take this concept to a whole new level, bringing our signature functionality outdoors." –Saskia Rose, Head of Communications at Transformer Table.

The new outdoor collection's star product is the Transformer Patio Dining Set™, featuring a 6-in-1 extendable dining table that effortlessly grows from just 18" to 10 ft, a matching self-storing bench, and stackable chairs, seating from 1 up to 12 people in a matter of seconds. It doesn't end there – add-ons like the Transformer Patio Umbrella™ and the Transformer Bar Cart™, which doubles as a nifty panel storage solution, are available to complement your dining set with function and style.

"We're so fulfilled knowing that we continue to live out our vision to be the most innovative furniture company worldwide. Each product launch sets us farther apart from the rest of the industry with furniture pieces that just don't compare, in the best way possible. We look forward to revealing more of what we have been working on behind the scenes." –Artëm Kuzmichev, Chief Media Officer at Transformer Table.

'Transformer Table' first launched their world-famous Transformer Table in 2016, pioneered by a group of entrepreneurs in an effort to claim a seat in the e-commerce space with just one revolutionary product. Over the years, the group quickly grew in numbers as did their product offering, crowning them as industry leaders in the modular furniture sector. Requests for an outdoor version of the dining collection started early on, and now the innovation everyone had been asking for is finally here. Unique of its kind on the market, this patio furniture features a patent-pending technology termed Beyond Wood™ for a high-end look and weather-resistant design. The rust-proof galvanized steel telescopic mechanism is protected by a 10-year warranty, offering a durable feel that is easily maintained. Multifunctionality, compact storage, and free shipping to 35+ countries globally are just the cherry on top.

About Transformer Table

Transformer Table designs and manufactures versatile home furnishings for small spaces, large groups, and everything in between. With four different product lines currently available, Transformer Table sets out to transform your dining & living space, inside and out.

You've probably seen the #8 most viewed Instagram video of all time – #1 in terms of product content – that is the effect Transformer Table has on people.

For more information on Transformer Table, see their website , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transformer Table