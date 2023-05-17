General Dynamics CEO to speak at Bernstein Conference

Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) Chief Executive Officer Phebe Novakovic will speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference in New York, on Wednesday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://gd.com

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.

General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)
General Dynamics (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics) (PRNewsFoto/General Dynamics)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-ceo-to-speak-at-bernstein-conference-301827552.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.