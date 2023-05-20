Updates to Existing and Pipeline Games Announced at NetEase's 2023 Product Launch Event

Exclusive preview of upcoming Justice Mobile Game showcased at the event

Updates for over 50 Chinese and international titles including Harry Potter : Magic Awakened, Eggy Party , Badlanders, and Racing Master

Released Ashfall's official soundtrack by world-renowned score composers Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro

HANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced robust game content updates and plans for over 50 Chinese and international games across various genres. Catering to NetEase's growing global audience, these updates were streamed in English and Japanese during NetEase Connect 2023, the Company's annual product launch event that took place on May 20, 2023.

The latest content updates are part of NetEase's efforts to grow its development pipeline of quality products for players around the world. Earlier this year, the Company announced two newly formed games studios, Anchor Point Game Studios and Spliced Inc Limited, spearheaded by industry veterans and talents who are focused on bringing more fresh and thrilling experiences to players worldwide.

Alongside the many exciting announcements at NetEase Connect 2023, the Company revealed its global aspiration for its casual game Eggy Party, which was first launched internationally in the Philippines last month. Other key highlights included:

First real-time gameplay preview of Justice mobile game which is slated to launch on June 30, 2023 in Chinese mainland

Exclusive look at highly anticipated domestic and global projects: Harry Potter : Magical Awakened, Badlanders, Racing Master, Mission Zero, Once Human, Ashfall, and Dunk City Dynasty

Exciting content updates to Naraka: Bladepoint, Knives Out, Fantasy Westward Journey series , Dead by Daylight Mobile, Lost Light, Identity V, and many more

Presented the official soundtrack for Ashfall by world-renowned composers Hans Zimmer , recipient of the 67th Academy Award for Best Original Score, and Steve Mazzaro , who has composed music for numerous films including Iron Man and The Dark Knight Rises

A detailed look at NetEase's 2023 global esports strategy at the event

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around content creation. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of China's most popular and longest running mobile and PC games. Powered by industry-leading in-house R&D capabilities in China and globally, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

NetEase's market-leading ESG initiatives are among the most recognized in the global media and entertainment industry, earning it inclusion in 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, and 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, as well as receiving an "A" rating from MSCI. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

