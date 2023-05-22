Kroger Grills up a Red, White and Blue Backyard Barbeque with Sizzling Savings

Memorial Day grilling options ranging from $5-$10 per person

CINCINNATI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared red, white and blue menus specially curated for Memorial Day backyard barbeques, featuring grilling favorites, fresh sides and a dessert to be enjoyed around the campfire.

"Memorial Day is a special time to pay tribute to our incredible fallen heroes," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "Kroger is immensely grateful for the courageous men and women who have sacrificed for our nation and all our veterans and active-duty military personnel for their service and bravery. As families come together in tribute on this day of remembrance, we join our customers in honoring our heroes, and we are here to make their gathering extra special with holiday staples that are affordable, fresh and delicious."

The Kroger Family of Companies is a longtime supporter of service members and military families, contributing more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations, making it the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 82-year history.

Kroger's Locked In Low prices and special Memorial Day savings ensure customers enjoy a weekend with family and friends. From burgers and hotdogs to chips and slaw, the retailer has something for everyone in its red, white and blue Memorial Day menus, starting at just $5 per person when feeding a crowd of ten.

Red--$5.00 per person

On the grill: Kroger 100% Pure Ground Beef Quarter Pound Burgers and Nathan's Bigger than the Bun Beef Franks

Buns and toppers: Kroger White Enriched Hot Dog Buns, Kroger Enriched Sesame Hamburger Buns, Kroger Colby Jack Cheese Slices and tomato

Fresh sides: Kroger Southwest Chopped Salad Kit BIG Deal!, Kroger Creamy Cole Slaw and strawberries

Salty Snack: Kroger Cheddar and Sour Cream Ripples Potato Chips Party Size

White--$7.50 per person

On the grill: Kroger St. Louis Style Pork Spareribs and Simple Truth Boneless and Skinless Natural Chicken Breast BIG Deal! covered in Private Selection Applewood Smoke Honey Maple BBQ plus Sweet Corn on the Cob

Fresh Sides: Kroger Sweet Kale Chopped Salad Kit BIG Deal!, Kroger Southern Style Potato Salad and watermelon

Salty Snack: Kroger Classic Wavy Potato Chips Party Size

Blue--$10.00 per person

On the grill: Private Selection Angus Beef Boneless Flank Steak marinated in Private Selection Original Steakhouse Marinade, Kroger Tail-On Peeled Frozen Cooked Shrimp and kabobs made with yellow squash, jumbo red onion, red bell peppers, zucchini and Simple Truth Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms

Fresh sides: Kroger Ultimate Caesar Salad Kit Bag BIG Deal!, Kroger Creamy Cole Slaw

Salty Snack: Kroger Sweet and Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips Party Size

Dessert:

Dessert around the campfire: Delicious smores featuring Honey Maid Honey Graham Crackers, Jet-Puffed Marshmallows and HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate Full-Size Candy Bars (6 count). Deal alert! Get these items as a bundle for $9 (cost included in the per-person figures above).

Customers can find all the long-weekend essentials needed for backyard fun in the sun including, Kroger Broad Spectrum SPF, Blue Rhino Propane Tanks, Kroger Instant Light Ridged Charcoal Briquets and more by shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the annual grocery delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month.

