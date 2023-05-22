PG&E Corporation to Hold 2023 Investor Day

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago

OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, including a virtual webcast at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The public can access the presentation through the link below, which is also available on the PG&E Corporation website. Presentations by members of executive management are expected to conclude at approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation)
PG&E Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PG&E Corporation)(PRNewswire)

What:

2023 Investor Day

When:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Where:

 http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live webcast will be available at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Please contact Investor Relations at invrel@pge-corp.com if you have any questions.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in Oakland. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pge-corporation-to-hold-2023-investor-day-301831380.html

SOURCE PG&E Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.