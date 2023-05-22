PLAYA BOWLS REVEALS 2023 SUMMER SPECIALS AND PARTNERSHIP WITH VITAL PROTEINS®

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Launches New Limited-Time Menu Items and Offer for Reward Members on June 1st

BELMAR, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has officially announced its highly anticipated summer specials! The summer specials are set to debut June 1 and continue through the entire month of August. As part of the seasonal specials, Playa Bowls partnered with Vital Proteins® to introduce the Mango Glow Bowl, a refreshing blend of fresh mango, tropical fruits, and coconut enhanced with the added benefits of Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides.

The seasonal limited-time menu will feature a variety of mango and coconut creations that capture the essence of the summer season. Menu items include:

Goldie Mango Bowl – Playa Mango base topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, strawberry and Nutella

Mango Glow Bowl – Playa Mango base blended with Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides topped with blueberry flax granola, pineapple, kiwi, coconut flakes, goji berries and honey

Mango Pina Colada Smoothie 16oz or 20oz – Playa Mango base and Playa Coconut base, pineapple and coconut milk

Summerade Smoothie 16oz or 20oz – Strawberry, pineapple, agave, lemon juice, and coconut milk

Coconut Cold Brew 16oz or 20oz – Chicory coffee concentrate ( New Orleans style) with coconut and choice of milk

Coconut Protein Bites – Gluten free granola, vanilla plant protein, coconut flakes, chia seeds, agave, coconut oil and semi-sweet chocolate

"Playa Bowls brings a taste of summer to shops year-round, so we particularly love introducing new specials during the warmer season! This year, we've decided to highlight coconut and our newest base, Playa Mango, as they're both refreshing flavors that exude summertime," said Abby Taylor, Co-Founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. "To make our summer specials launch even more special, our Mango Glow Bowl is fueled by Vital Proteins®. It's our mission to provide customers with the highest quality ingredients, and our partnership with Vital Proteins® does just that. Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides help customers get that extra boost to support healthy bones, joints, hair, skin, and nails."

To add on to the excitement, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from Playa Bowls' summer specials menu from June 1 until June 5. This offer can be redeemed via Playa Bowls' mobile app, in store, or online. Guests can join Playa Rewards through the brand's mobile app.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, the duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has 175+ shops systemwide, operating in 20 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 175 shops nationwide that operates in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

