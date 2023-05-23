THE BATTERY, A NEW CONCEPT IN RESIDENTIAL LIVING THAT REINVENTS A PHILADELPHIA WATERFRONT LANDMARK, OPENS LEASING OFFICE FOR SUMMER MOVE-INS

Hospitality-inspired amenities and services, breathtaking river and city views, co-working spaces and more invite residents and visitors to a one-of-a-kind experience

PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds announced today the opening of the leasing office for The Battery , a new 500,000+-square-foot residential and lifestyle campus housed in the former home of Philadelphia's historic PECO power station. The first residents of the highly-anticipated community can begin moving in this summer. The property is managed by leading full-service residential hospitality company, Sentral .

Located along the Delaware River in the booming Fishtown neighborhood, with iconic views of the waterfront, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and downtown Philadelphia, The Battery offers an amenity-rich living experience in 173 luxury apartments comprised of 128 unfurnished apartment homes and 45 designer-furnished apartments offering any length of stay, ideal for business or leisure travel.

In addition to the residential and guest apartments and amenities, The Battery is the site of a new 25,000 square-foot venue from Cescaphe , Philadelphia's premiere wedding and event planning company; The HUB, a 35,000 square-foot creative office space; 100,000 square-feet of additional office space; a lobby cafe; and a massive, 75,000-square-foot Beaux Arts hall that can host special events.

"The Battery is not only the rebirth of an iconic Philadelphia landmark, but it will also serve to showcase Philadelphia as a destination for next-level living thanks to its modern, industrial design and unique views of the waterfront and the city skyline," said Leonard Klehr, Vice Chairman at Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds, the developer of the project. "Fishtown already has a reputation as one of the buzziest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the country, but, up until now, its waterfront district has been untapped for residential living."

The structure was originally built as the Delaware Power Station for the Philadelphia Electric Company (PECO) in 1921. Even after it ceased providing power to the city by the 1970s, it continued to serve as a revered local landmark thanks to its 167-foot smoke stacks towering over the Delaware River just north of downtown Philadelphia.

The smokestacks and the building's history provide creative inspiration for The Battery's distinctive aesthetic. The smokestacks on the roofdeck have been fashioned into private patios for the adjacent residences where outdoor entertaining can be enjoyed in secluded comfort.

The residences are available in studio, one, two and three-bedroom lofts and apartments, with private terraces and balconies and split-level floor plans in select homes.

Among the hospitality-style amenities available to residents at The Battery are a spacious roof deck with a splash pool, cabanas and a panoramic view of the river and city; 24/7 on-site concierge service; on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning, dog walking and pet care, house cleaning and car wash services that can be arranged through a fully integrated mobile app; demonstration kitchen; library and study; personal fitness training and a fully equipped gym and wellness center with a golf simulator and putting green.

On The Battery's riverfront side is Pier 61, originally the power station's coal pier, which will be transformed into a gathering space open to the public where all can enjoy coffee by day and champagne by night while taking in the tranquility of the waterfront.

Directly adjacent to The Battery on the south side is the historic Penn Treaty Park, a popular gathering spot for picnics, play, dog walking and special events. The scenic Delaware River trail connects The Battery with the park and beyond, where residents can enjoy fresh air and recreational activities.

Just a short walk away from The Battery is the bustling center of Fishtown and the restaurants, clubs, bars, and arts venues that have earned the neighborhood national acclaim as one of the hippest urban communities in the country.

About Lubert-Adler

Lubert-Adler, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an institutional real estate investment manager primarily focused on creating a portfolio of cash flowing rental assets, diversified across asset types and markets within the United States. With over 25 years of investment and acquisition experience – totaling over $9B of equity invested in over $25B of real estate assets – Lubert-Adler has cultivated an extensive network of strategic operating partners across the country, leveraging their local market knowledge, together with Lubert-Adler's underwriting expertise to help maximize value.

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-service residential hospitality company, enabling Class A owners to unlock more NOI and asset value, while enhancing customer experience and reputation. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic any-length-of-stay communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

