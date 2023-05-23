Evil Geniuses Partners with Thunderpick as Official Sponsor of CS:GO Teams

Partnership underscores both companies' commitment to fostering diversity in esports with sponsorship of women's CS:GO team

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evil Geniuses, a leading global entertainment and esports organization announced a new partnership with Thunderpick, the leading online crypto betting platform made by esports fans for esports fans. With this partnership, Thunderpick will become the Marquee Partner for all three of Evil Geniuses' CS:GO Teams: Blue, Black, & Gold. This partnership also reflects Thunderpick's commitment to supporting women in gaming as women's fandom and participation in esports grows worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with Thunderpick, a brand that shares our passion for creating innovative experiences for esports fans," said Leonard Edwards, Head of Global Partnerships for Evil Geniuses. "We're always looking for fresh ways to enhance the fan experience, and Thunderpick's commitment to ensuring a reliable and inventive betting environment will offer a new arm of engagement during events. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our organization."

As the official crypto esports casino and gambling partner of Evil Geniuses, Thunderpick is committed to investing in the gaming and esports communities as well as supporting talent within the global Counter-Strike scene.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Evil Geniuses, one of the most successful and respected organizations in esports," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy for Thunderpick. "Thunderpick is committed to supporting and growing players' opportunities to succeed not only as players, but as creators and individuals, and this partnership marks a key milestone in our efforts to foster a larger and more diverse community within esports and gaming more broadly. We look forward to leveraging our platform and offering exciting new experiences for CS:GO fans while also introducing our brand to a wider audience."

The two companies are committed to building an innovative and impactful partnership that will bring value to both the organizations and their fans.

In celebration of this partnership, players and fans can look forward to meet and greets with their favorite players, chances to win branded merchandise and exclusive team content, and so much more.

To learn more about Evil Geniuses, visit: evilgeniuses.gg

For more information on Thunderpick, visit: thunderpick.io

About Thunderpick:

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, as well as various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

About Evil Geniuses:

Evil Geniuses, one of the original and most recognizable professional organizations in esports, was founded over 24 years ago on the belief that passion, commitment, and innovation could transform a beloved interest into a global phenomenon. Today, that same drive and dedication serves as the foundation of our legendary organization. From our top-tier esports teams to our industry-changing technology, our goal has always been—and will continue to be—building champions.

