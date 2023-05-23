HART HOUSE OPENS FIRST DRIVE-THRU LOCATION IN HOLLYWOOD

Kevin Hart Expands Plant-based QSR Adding Third Location on the Iconic Sunset Blvd and Adds New "Summer Lovin" Menu

LOS ANGELES , May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hart House , the plant-based quick service restaurant founded by actor, entrepreneur and comedian Kevin Hart, opened its third location in Hollywood on Sunset Blvd. featuring the brand's first-ever drive-thru. Additionally, to celebrate the opening of the Hollywood location, Hart House is launching a new summer refresh menu called "Summer Lovin" for a limited time across all three locations featuring three new items. The new items include a Smokey BBQ Burg'r, Hart House lemonade, and Nashville nuggets.

Hart House's menu serves craveable, sustainable, and plant-forward food with the mission to be "plant-based for the people'' and is committed to making plant-based food more accessible to all by bringing their delicious menu to one of the busiest fast food intersections in Hollywood. Taking over a former Mcdonald's lot in the heart of Sunset Blvd, the new location boasts a 2,130 sqft space with 24 interior seats and 16 outdoor seats, and will be ADA accessible from Sunset & Highland. The highlight however, of this location is the brand's first drive-thru .

"Since the inception of Hart House, it's always been about creating a new option within fast food which is why I'm so excited to bring Hart House to Hollywood," said founder Kevin Hart. "At Hart House, we are in the business of making people feel good and I'm so proud of how fast we are growing and can't wait til there are Hart House restaurants all across the nation!"

For the restaurant's interior and graphic design, Hart House tapped Kai Williams of Studio 7 Design Group and Nicollete Santos continuing their partnership that showcases the talent of their team made up entirely of women of color. The space brings vibrant colors, a fresh design, and the iconic "Eat Your Hart Out" neon sign to Hollywood. Additionally, Hart House commissioned artist Olivia Sawai, whose past work includes murals for Starbucks, to create a mural along a wall in the drive-thru. Additional highlights include a newly landscaped property with preservation of existing palm trees and a rainwater retention system that recycles water so it can be used for landscaping.

"We are on a mission to create a sustainable restaurant brand that is grounded in high quality jobs and objectively delicious food, with a menu that happens to be made entirely from plants," said Hart House CEO, Andy Hooper. "We believe it's time to usher in a new era of fast food in Hollywood that matches up against the titans of the industry."

Hart House currently has two locations open across Los Angeles. The first location opened in Westchester on August 25th, 2022 followed by its second location in Monrovia on November 9th, 2022. Additionally, Hart House is set to open its fourth location near the USC campus this summer.

Hart House is committed to helping the community around it and will be donating 10% of opening day proceeds to their community partner, Assistance League of Los Angeles .

"Assistance League® of Los Angeles ("the League") is thrilled and honored to be the Community Spotlight Partner for Hart House Hollywood," said CEO, Melanie Merians. "Having fresh, delicious, and affordable plant-based food in our neighborhood is fantastic! In addition, the mission of Hart House, committed to the well-being of people and the planet, aligns perfectly with the mission of the League, committed to the well-being of homeless, foster, and impoverished youth. With Hart House as a great community partner, Assistance League of Los Angeles reconfirms our commitment to building a healthy and happy community for all."

Hart House Hollywood is located at 6800 Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028. Hours of operation are from 11:00am - 11:00 pm with the dining room closing at 8 pm. The 'Summer Lovin' menu will launch in conjunction with Hart House Hollywood Grand Opening on May 23, then May 24 at Hart House Monrovia, and May 25 at Hart House Westchester. For more information, please visit www.myharthouse.com or stay up to date on their Instagram @myharthouse.

About Hart House

Hart House, one of Los Angeles' most sought-after restaurants, is a plant–based quick service restaurant serving craveable, sustainable, and plant-forward food with the mission to be "plant-based for the people''. The menu features plant-based burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes, including gluten-free options. Founded by Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the quick-service industry with an affordable and flavorful alternative. All items are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or trans fats. For more information, visit myharthouse.com or follow @MyHartHouse on your favorite social site for more.

