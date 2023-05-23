Madison Liquidators adds Coleuri by Via Seating to its Guest Chair Lineup

MADISON, Wis., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Seating's newest line, the Coleuri series of bucket chairs, has recently been added to the Madison Liquidators online marketplace. The Coleuri series offers uniquely upscale guest chairs that prioritize style and color. The focus of incorporating this new line is to offer office guest chairs that, along with their modern look and feel, are 100% recyclable. These chairs are the newest option for the environmentally conscious workplace.

The Coleuri Series Chair by Via Seating (PRNewswire)

The Coleuri series bucket seat office chairs are an excellent alternative to traditional guest chairs. Their simplicity and high-design aesthetic brings an Italian feel and minimalist features to the office waiting area. Featuring a contemporary look with bold splashes of dipped color, these office guest chairs are the vibrant accent that modern office spaces are looking for.

The expansion of color and ecofriendly office furniture options is a priority for Madison Liquidators, as now more than ever businesses are not only branching into statement-style furniture pieces, but are also making eco-conscious choices that limit company impact on the planet. With the Via Seating Coleuri Series, all products and their components are chemically tested to assess the impact on humans and ecosystems. They also adhere to rigorous environmental certifications via 3rd party evaluation systems. As Madison Liquidators' roots are based in the donating and distribution of used office furniture, rather than disposal, being able to offer a new, socially responsible guest chair really drives home the commitment to recycling.

Via Seating office guest chairs are excellent alternatives to traditional guest chairs as they afford strong color choices, for a more adventurous office space, with five colors choices available; Anthracite, White, Loch Blue, Inland Green, and Coral Red. Constructed to be 100% recyclable with bucket seat and four straight legs, these chairs are perfect for an office lounge, waiting room, or private office that receives guests and wants a splash of color.

By offering this new office guest chair, Madison Liquidators gives customers an option that offers minimal impact on the environment. Not only that, but customers can recycle the chairs at the end of their life according to the care and disassembly guidelines included with purchase. In today's environmentally minded world, sustainability will continue to be prioritized by the Madison Liquidators team.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

