Performance Wealth Kicks Off Next Gen Education Program

As generational wealth transfer increases, this new program aims to give inheritors knowledge and skills required to make them good stewards of family wealth.

HINSDALE, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Wealth proudly announces the formal launch of its Next Generation Education Initiative which kicks off with an introductory webinar on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM CT. This is especially timely in that a recent New York Times article noted that $84 trillion is projected to be passed down from older Americans by 2045, with $16 trillion transferred in the next decade alone. The impetus for the program was that the firm found that often when wealth passes between generations, the recipients may not have the knowledge or experience to manage that wealth and allow it to keep growing for generations to come. The goal of the program is to educate, empower, inspire, and include participants as important members of the Performance Wealth family.

"This is an exciting time with a tremendous amount of wealth being created by entrepreneurs and business ventures. Performance Wealth is a trusted resource for families, their children, and grandchildren," explained Thomas J. Salvino, CEO & Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "We collaborate and help people ensure that their wealth is a blessing and has a positive impact on their families. Productive and successful family wealth management follows education and prudent planning."

The Next Generation Program at Performance Wealth is intended to help young people learn, be empowered, and develop the skill set to achieve success. The effort is being led by Wealth Manager Charles Lesser and Client Services Manager Grace Salvino, who as young professionals themselves have been in similar situations and can answer many of the same questions based on their own experiences.

In addition to quarterly webinars, which will cover a wide variety of topics ranging from basics such as drawing up a household budget and the difference between a stock and a bond, to more sophisticated subjects such as portfolio construction and alternative investments. Participants will be given a reading list and tested regularly to gauge their progress. Additionally, they will be invited to attend sessions of the University of Chicago's Chicago Booth Alumni Finance Roundtable, which regularly features presentations by Nobel Prize-winning economists, CEOs, and other notable figures and is chaired by Performance Wealth's Chief Financial Officer John P. Salvino.

"Performance Wealth is all about giving people peace of mind. With this program we want to help young adults discover paths to success and develop tools to lead a happy and meaningful life," explained Grace Salvino, Client Services Manager at Performance Wealth. "I'm the third generation of my family committed to this firm, and many of our clients find that reassuring. They like the fact that Charles and I are young and are going to be here to help them for the next 30 years or more. When you are 22 years old and starting your first job, you have a lot of questions. We created this program to provide some answers."

Performance Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, IL, Naples, FL, and San Diego, CA. With more than 100 years of combined experience, this multi-generation privately-owned firm provides a wide range of services including financial/retirement planning, investment management, social security planning, as well as coordinating estate, tax, and insurance planning with the goal of preserving and enhancing their clients' wealth. The team combines energy, perspective, skills, and investment experience to provide a distinct value for their clients.

Performance Wealth Partners, LLC is a registered investment advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Performance Wealth and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure.

