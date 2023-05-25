Canndescent™ accelerates its digital transformation as it goes live on Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed and Beyond, the industry-leading SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) and point-of-sale (POS) platform for legal cannabis, is excited to announce that CANNDESCENT, California's leading cultivator of ultra-premium cannabis, recently adopted and is officially live on Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP (SAP).

"We have the upmost confidence in the Seed and Beyond Team and the solution set their platform provides" stated Rick Fisher, CEO/President at Canndescent. "This partnership will provide new efficiencies and insights into our operation. The pace and detail of the migration process far exceeded expectations."

Seed and Beyond Cannabis ERP has enabled Canndescent to eliminate legacy and redundant systems to bring finance, supply chain, cultivation, and manufacturing onto a single platform. Operating on one platform, versus many, increased efficiency across the departments and transparency into key supply chain management processes. Canndescent will be able to manage their business with a bevy of new features, simplified workflows, and improved integration opportunities. "We're very excited to add Canndescent to the Seed and Beyond family. This is a great partnership and win for us in the California market" said Anil Bavaraju, Managing Partner at Seed and Beyond.

About Seed and Beyond

Seed and Beyond software user experience has redefined the way Cannabis ERP system work. With our intuitive and cutting-edge visual design, we are making work more delightful and are ready for the next-generation workforce.

Key Capabilities:

Cultivation: Track every individual plant through the different stages of cultivation and harvest, and maximize overall yield with our cultivation module. Manufacturing/Processing: Gain insights and streamline workflows at each stage of manufacturing from extraction and refinement to the end product. Distribution: Manage inbound and outbound shipments, inventory levels, vendors, facilities and wholesale partners within a single interface. Point-of-sale (POS) for Dispensary: The interface has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Cannabis Retail businesses and has an intuitive UI that enables faster user adoption. Financial Management, Sales and Customer Management, Purchasing and Inventory Control, Analytics and Reporting.

For more information, please visit https://seedandbeyond.com/

About Canndescent

Canndescent empowers adults to turn down the noise, unlock the moment and transform their lives with ultra-premium cannabis products. In 2015, Canndescent became the first cannabis cultivator in the world to abandon traditional strain names and pioneer effects-based cannabis, selling its flowers under the names, Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge. In 2016, the company opened the first municipally-permitted facility in California; in 2017, Canndescent became California's #1-selling flower brand, and in 2018, the company became the state's #1-selling brand of luxury flower products. Consumers can purchase Canndescent products at leading dispensary and delivery services throughout California and can learn more about the company at www.canndescent.com.

CONTACT: Puja Bavaraju, 866-926-2737, puja@seedandbeyond.com

