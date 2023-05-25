M&T Bank to Welcome Thousands of Runners, Volunteers, and Spectators to the 34th M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay

Marathoners and volunteers have until May 27 to sign up at www.runvermont.org

BURLINGTON, Vt., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2023 running of the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay, sponsor M&T Bank and organizer RunVermont are preparing to welcome thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators to Burlington for the weekend-long celebration, marathon, and relay. As the largest sporting event in Vermont, the marathon provides an annual economic impact of over $3.5 million to the Burlington area.

The 34th M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay will take place in Burlington on May 28, consisting of a full marathon and two- and five-person relays. The events will welcome an estimated 4,400 runners from across New England, the US, and beyond. The course, which winds through Burlington and along Lake Champlain, has long been considered one of the nation's best mid-sized marathons and counts towards qualification for the Boston Marathon.

"The M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay is a special weekend for all of us to come together and cheer on the over 4,400 runners who will take to the streets of Burlington," said Heidi Stumpff, M&T Bank's Vermont Regional President. "We're proud to continue M&T Bank's sponsorship of the Vermont City Marathon and support for communities across the state, and we remain in awe of the efforts RunVermont and its volunteers put in to make this day possible."

"We appreciate the tremendous support that M&T Bank provides to the Vermont City Marathon and RunVermont—not only financially, but also through the commitment of its staff," said Joe Connelly, Executive Director of RunVermont. "With our common goal of giving back to the community we serve, we look forward to celebrating that mission at the 34th M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay this Memorial Day weekend."

Founded in 1989, the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay is the largest one-day sporting event in the Green Mountain State – with over 150,000 runners having completed the race since its inception. Over 550 volunteers (90% from Vermont) will be on hand to support runners and the community during race weekend. This includes over 75 M&T Bank volunteers.

More information on the M&T Bank Vermont City Marathon and runner registration can be found at Runvermont.org.

About M&T Bank Corporation

M&T (NYSE: MTB) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

About RunVermont and The Vermont City Marathon & Relay

The Vermont City Marathon & Relay was established in 1989 by a small group of local runners who believed that Burlington, Vermont, could support a large New England marathon event in the spring. The marathon relay, the first in the US held in conjunction with a full marathon, was a part of the race from inception. The 1989 race brought 414 marathoners and 125 five-person relay teams to the finish line. Since 1993, the event has grown tremendously both in numbers and status in the running industry. In 2002, Runner's World magazine ranked the race as one of the top 20 best marathons in the United States.

