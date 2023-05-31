Bring the Big-Screen Home for National Movie Night with Epson

Epson's Home Entertainment Options Make National Movie Night Larger-Than-Life

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is equipped to take National Movie Night to the next level with the latest lineup of home theater projectors. With major blockbuster films set to release over the next few months, Epson has the perfect companion to elevate your movie nights this summer. Fairly new to the holiday calendar, National Movie Night was founded in 2022 as a day to bring new and old movie night traditions to life.* Celebrated on the second Friday in June, it's a day to turn off distractions and enjoy the excitement of movies with family and friends.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Epson announces summer discounts on home entertainment projectors just in time for National Movie Night on June 9 .

"What better way to celebrate a movie night than enjoying your favorite films in the ultimate life-size fashion, while in the comfort of your own home," said Rodrigo, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Movies have been bringing friends and family together for decades and with an extensive lineup of projection technology, Epson hopes to add a little something extra to these special moments to help make memories that last for a lifetime."

Pop the popcorn, grab your favorite beverage and get ready to enjoy the show with Epson projectors. From the living room to your backyard, rooftop patio, or dedicated home theater space, Epson has the perfect big-screen projector to power your National Movie Night setup:

: From inside walls to hanging sheets outdoors, the Epson EpiqVision ® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Portable Laser Projectors is the perfect solution for those looking for a more flexible viewing party option. Compact and powerful, it delivers up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment virtually anywhere. Weighing under five pounds, it's ultra-portable and features advanced 3-chip 3LCD laser technology with auto picture correction. Designed to get the party up and streaming the moment it is powered on and connected to Wi-Fi, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 features built-in Android TVwith access to several popular streaming channels, including Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+ and more. Plus, built-in sound by Yamaha so no external speaker is required. Throughout the summer, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 will be available at Amazon Best Buy and Epson.com for as low as*.

Bring an exceptionalexperience to your big-screen movie viewing with the Home Cinema 3800 . Integrating Epson's proprietaryPRO-UHDtechnology with 3,000 lumens of color and white brightnessand advanced processing technologies for resolution enhancement, color and image processing, the projector faithfully displays content with exceptional levels of brightness and color accuracy. Making your movie night a truly cinematic experience, the Home Cinema 3800 features Epson Precision Lens technology, a high contrast ratio and digital video processing for a simply stunning picture. It also includes a rear-firing, dual 10 W speaker, or use the audio out mini plug to connect an external sound system. Throughout the summer, the Epson Home Cinema 3800 will be available at Amazon Best Buy and Epson.com for as low as*.

Mega-Screen Has Arrived: Delivering next-generation technology, the 4K HDR5 viewing experience in virtually any lighting environment. Equipped with 4K PRO-UHD3, 3-chip 3LCD technology, it projects up to 150-inches with 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness4 for bright, colorful and sharp images. Featuring a sleek, modern design that sits inches from the wall for obstruction-free viewing, it seamlessly fits into a range of home décor. It also features built-in Android TV1 for quick streaming and an impressive 2.1 channel virtual surround system by Yamaha. Plus, it supports 4K HDR content with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes equipped with a dedicated HDMI port for gaming. Throughout the summer, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 will be available at $2,999.99* * and families can also take advantage of the on-going bundle promotion available at exclusive retailers offering Epson's : Delivering next-generation technology, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Smart Streaming Laser Projector offers a stunning mega-screenHDRviewing experience in virtually any lighting environment. Equipped withPRO-UHD, 3-chip 3LCD technology, it projects up to 150-inches with 4,000 lumens of color and white brightnessfor bright, colorful and sharp images. Featuring a sleek, modern design that sits inches from the wall for obstruction-free viewing, it seamlessly fits into a range of home décor. It also features built-in Android TVfor quick streaming and an impressive 2.1 channel virtual surround system by Yamaha. Plus, it supportsHDR content with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and comes equipped with a dedicated HDMI port for gaming. Throughout the summer, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 will be available at Amazon Best Buy and Epson.com for as low as* and families can also take advantage of the on-going bundle promotion available at exclusive retailers offering Epson's SilverFlex® Ultra ambient light rejecting screen, available in two sizes – 100- and 120-inch – to enjoy a higher contrast image even when ambient light is present.

*Source: National Holiday Calendar, https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-movie-night-second-friday-in-june/

** Promo pricing will vary by date and by product from June–August 2023; pricing may vary between retail locations and online. See individual retail locations or websites for details and current pricing.

1 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

2 Some apps require paid subscriptions.

3 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

4 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

5 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

