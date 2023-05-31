TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT AT NUTRABLEND

Workers Unanimously Support First Agreement at Madera Facility

MADERA, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 517 at Nutrablend – the feed division of Land O'Lakes – have voted unanimously to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement with their employer. The workers are responsible for producing animal feed.

"The first collective bargaining agreement is usually the hardest, but that didn't stop this incredible group of people," said Greg Landers, Local 517 Secretary-Treasurer. "Their patience, unity and tenacity at the negotiating table paid off, and now they have a fantastic contract to show for it."

The new agreement includes a number of improvements. These include a 14 percent wage increase over the course of three years, a ratification bonus, and improved job security. The workers are also now part of the Western Conference Teamsters Pension Plan, making them some of the first in the animal feed industry to receive such benefits.

"The Central Valley produces one quarter of our nation's sustenance, and these workers are indispensable to the success of our food supply chain," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "It's an honor to get these hardworking men and women a collective bargaining agreement that reflects how important they are to our country."

Teamsters Local 517 represents workers in industries such as dairy, aviation, transportation, health care, and a wide variety of other crafts throughout California's Central Valley. For more information, go to teamsterslocal517.com

