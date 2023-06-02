Kolar Design a Finalist in Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Awards

CINCINNATI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kolar Design is pleased to announce that it was selected as a finalist in the Cincinnati Business Courier 2023 Fast 55 Awards.

Kolar Design is a 2023 Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Finalist (PRNewswire)

In its 19th annual program, the Fast 55 Awards honor companies in the fastest growing companies in the Greater Cincinnati region. The program analyzes and chooses companies based on the highest percentage of revenue growth. This year, the 55 finalists include companies from all backgrounds and industries, including engineering, healthcare, and hospitality.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized alongside some of the most impressive and talented companies in the Cincinnati area. Cincinnati is a community full of innovation, collaboration, and growth and Kolar is proud to contribute to helping the Queen City thrive," said Kelly Kolar, President and Founder of Kolar Design.

The honorees will be celebrated on May 31, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Cincinnati.

To learn more about the Fast 55 finalists, visit here (subscription required).

About Kolar Design

Kolar is an award-winning design strategy firm that specializes in insights, interiors, and experiential graphic design. Kolar excels in building brand experiences derived from data that delivers measurable business results using purposeful, creative, and deeply collaborative design. Kolar's best-in-class team works closely with organizations using unique design thinking methodologies to build a strategy and vision that align with business goals and desired brand experiences. Learn more about Kolar today .

Kolar Design logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kolar Design