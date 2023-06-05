Amtrak Applies for $7.3 Billion in Federal Grants to Advance Northeast Corridor Infrastructure Upgrades

Proposals seek to enhance customer experience on NEC routes

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak has submitted applications for nearly $7.3 billion in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 14 proposed Northeast Corridor projects to modernize critical infrastructure, improve stations and expand Amtrak service.

"In order for Amtrak to continue advancing a new era of passenger rail, we must make generational investments that require federal funding," said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. "Securing these grants would help reaffirm our commitment to improving and replacing critical railroad infrastructure, ensuring better service for years to come."

The requested funding would provide the resources necessary to begin construction on several major backlog projects. Amtrak and its partners have been working to advance these projects through the design and engineering phases to prepare for the start of major construction.

The applications were submitted through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program (FSP-NEC Program).

Example Northeast Corridor projects include:

In addition to these NEC grant applications submitted in conjunction with various partners, Amtrak also applied for several grants to improve Long Distance and State Supported routes and provided letters of support for 23 Northeast Corridor projects submitted by others.

REACTIONS

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

"I was proud to secure $24 billion in funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to modernize and make improvements on rail lines in the Northeast Corridor. I applaud Amtrak for their foresight in applying for this funding through the Federal Railroad Administration's Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program. This funding would modernize and rehabilitate the East River Tunnel project for Long Islanders, fund Metro-North's Penn Access project, replace the Pelham Bay Bridge, and address numerous projects needed to advance the Gateway program. I strongly support these projects which will keep New Yorkers moving, helping them live, work, and thrive."

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law recognized the need for substantial new investments in our passenger rail infrastructure. The Maryland projects present tremendous opportunities for new jobs, workforce development and a better travel experience for Marylanders and all passengers on the Northeast Corridor."

Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

"When we invest in Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, we invest in Pennsylvania's infrastructure and economy. I will continue to advocate for federal funding to make the Commonwealth's rail infrastructure stronger, faster, and safer so that Pennsylvanians can travel with ease and our communities can reap the economic benefits of passenger rail."

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE)

"As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and frequent Amtrak rider, I'm proud to take care of Amtrak's infrastructure needs and ensure the Northeast Corridor continues to link Delaware to one of the largest regional economies in the world. Investments in projects like the Frederick Douglass Tunnel are vital to the long-term health of Amtrak. These funds will create good-paying jobs throughout their construction and far into the future as commuters, business travelers, and residents travel to and from Wilmington for years to come."

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA)

"I'm proud to support Amtrak's grant application for this funding program along its Northeast Corridor. This project will modernize the rail lines across the region and expand economic opportunities for people throughout Pennsylvania. More and better train service for PA is always a good thing in my book. Let's get it done."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY)

"These critical modernization projects are necessary to improve Amtrak service along the Northeast Corridor. I have long supported these efforts in New York, especially the Gateway Program, which will create billions of dollars in economic activity for the region. The FSP-NEC Program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund projects like these, and I will continue to support Amtrak to upgrade the Northeast Corridor and ensure better service for passengers."

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

"The Northeast Corridor is the country's busiest railway, and its reliability and efficiency is key to Connecticut's economic success. I fought for historic amounts of funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address the Corridor's very large repair backlog. These projects will help deliver faster, safer rail service to riders and bring the NEC into the 21st century."

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD)

"The Northeast Corridor is the busiest rail route in the country, but aging infrastructure has slowed down trains and disrupted passengers for years. The B&P Tunnel, Baltimore Penn Station, and Maryland's three bridges along the corridor were built over a century ago – and are well overdue for an upgrade. These projects – and others like them in Maryland – are exactly why we fought to pass the infrastructure modernization law and investing in them will dramatically improve service for Marylanders and visitors alike."

Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ-10)

"Amtrak's request for Intercity Rail Grant Program funding is an opportunity to increase passenger capacity, reduce carbon emissions, and improve rail service across the Northeast Corridor. As Chairman of the House Rail Subcommittee in the last Congress, I fought to include funds in President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support the Gateway Program, build another Hudson River Tunnel between New Jersey and New York, and build the Frederick Douglass Tunnel in Baltimore. This request by Amtrak is another step in that direction."

Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12)

"The structural health, revitalization, and expansion of Amtrak's Northeast Corridor capacity is fundamental to the region's and the country's economic future. Millions of travelers and commuters rely on rail travel every year. The infrastructure investment commitment by the Biden Administration along with Amtrak's mission to insure safe and efficient travel will mean we'll continue to benefit from these investments for generations to come."

Congressman John B. Larson (D-CT-01)

"Investing in passenger rail is a critical piece of our efforts to ensure every American can access reliable and affordable transportation options. Repairing and expanding our train systems here in Connecticut, including upgrades to the Springfield Line, will better connect the nation and continue to ensure the safety and reliability of Amtrak trains. I am proud to support these grants we made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to upgrade and enhance our nation's railway infrastructure."

Congressman Seth Magaziner (D-RI-02)

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will make it even safer and more convenient for Rhode Islanders to travel efficiently throughout the Northeast Corridor, while growing our economy and creating good paying jobs. I will continue to fight for resources to improve rail service across our state and region."

Congressman Rob Menendez (D-NJ-08)

"Representing a district that hosts critical elements of the Gateway Program, I strongly support the Biden Administration and Amtrak's plans to modernize and improve the Northeast Corridor rail line. Our residents deserve access to modern, safe, and reliable rail infrastructure – and I will always advocate for Amtrak to receive the funding and resources needed to deliver on this priority for New Jersey and the entire region."

Congressman Jerrold [Jerry] Nadler (D-NY-12)

"The Gateway project is a once in a generation opportunity to transform travel throughout the Northeast Corridor. I applaud Amtrak's commitment to improving travel for the millions of Americans who rely on this vital thoroughfare and urge the USDOT to approve this application without delay."

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto

"Investments in the Northeast Corridor and the Hartford Line would provide much-needed improvements and modernization to our rail infrastructure, and the Federal Railroad Administration's grant programs will make this possible. We thank Amtrak for their partnership and the federal delegation for supporting investments in the Northeast Corridor's rail infrastructure. Investments of this nature will be transformative, and CTDOT stands ready to work with our partners on these anticipated projects."

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld

"To create a rail network and overall transportation system that's interconnected and multi-modal, we must have a regional vision and support across public, private and nonprofit sectors. Amtrak's pursuit of federal funding for these critical projects – and its support for many others – advances the administration's mission to build and improve infrastructure that will serve customers all along the Northeast Corridor for generations to come."

Massachusetts Transportation Secretary & CEO Gina Fiandaca

"We are grateful to have partnerships with Amtrak to run passenger rail service in Massachusetts and encourage the FRA to support the applications which will fund core infrastructure improvements. Investments in passenger rail are a win-win for our equity, climate and traffic congestion reduction goals."

MTA Metro-North Railroad President and MTA Long Island Rail Road Interim President Catherine Rinaldi

"Federal investment for the busiest rail corridor in the nation will make travel more reliable, not just for Amtrak riders, but also for commuter railroad customers. The MTA appreciates Amtrak's support for projects that are critical for MTA riders and also will benefit intercity passenger rail, like the continued modernization of Penn Station and Metro-North Penn Access, which includes four new stations in the Bronx. Upgrades on the Northeast Corridor will foster regional connectivity for transit riders who transfer across rail services."

NJ TRANSIT President & CEO and Northeast Corridor Commission Co-Chair Kevin S. Corbett

"NJ TRANSIT supports Amtrak's pursuit of this federal funding, which reflects a shared commitment to advancing passenger rail along the Northeast Corridor, the busiest and most vital stretch of infrastructure in our nation. Among many other benefits, these investments would lead to significantly improved commuter and intercity rail service and enhance our region's economic competitiveness, while reducing air pollution and carbon emissions."

Rail Passengers Association President & CEO Jim Mathews

"The NEC is one of the most important intercity corridors in the nation; with 2,200 daily trains and 260 million annual trips, even a single day's disruption to Amtrak's Northeast Corridor would cost about $100 million to the U.S. economy. But for too long the U.S. Congress has treated it as an afterthought. That's changed with the IIJA, and we endorse Amtrak's grant to reverse decades of neglect and unclog bottlenecks. These projects are ready to build and will improve service, reliability, and trip times for the hundreds of thousands of passengers who rely on the NEC every single day."

About Amtrak®

For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Amtrak's Historic Infrastructure Investments

Amtrak is leading a new era of passenger rail, investing in modern trains, enhanced stations, new tunnels and bridges, and other critical infrastructure upgrades. We're enhancing the customer experience across the country, improving safety and reliability, driving economic development, reducing trip times, expanding capacity, advancing accessibility and promoting a more sustainable future.

Traditionally known as a passenger rail operator, today Amtrak is also a major construction company executing the largest capital program in Amtrak's history. With over $50 billon of capital investments in planning and development, these historic investments are made possible by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) enacted in 2021.

View original content:

SOURCE Amtrak