Hormel Foods to Participate in Investor Conferences and Announces Date of 2023 Investor Day

AUSTIN, Minn., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced participation in the following investor conferences and its investor day event:

2023 Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 , at 1:35 p.m. CT ( 2:35 p.m. ET ). Representing Hormel Foods will be Jim Snee , chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jacinth Smiley, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

2023 Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 , at 11:45 a.m. CT ( 12:45 p.m. ET ). Representing Hormel Foods will be PJ Connor, group vice president, Retail sales, and Leslie Lee , vice president, digital experience.

The Company will host an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 . More information about this event will be made available later this summer.

A link to the live webcasts, replays and other information related to these events can be accessed on the company's investor website, http://investor.hormelfoods.com.

