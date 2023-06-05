LOUD AND LIVE ANNOUNCES U.S. TOUR OF EL ALFA

"La Leyenda Del Dembow" Tour Will Begin on October 12 and Will Visit Nine Cities
MIAMI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing, and media company, has thrilled fans with the highly anticipated tour of the undisputed dembow king, El Alfa. The "La Leyenda del Dembow" Tour kicks off on October 12th at the Smart Financial Centre in Houston, Texas, and will make its way through eight additional cities, including Los Angeles, Boston, Washington DC, Miami, Ft. Myers, Reading, and Orlando. The tour culminates with a grand finale on December 15th at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre in Illinois.
El Alfa, also known as "El Jefe," is a talented urban music composer and arranger who has risen to become the Dominican Republic's number-one artist. With unmatched passion and dedication, he has elevated dembow and his country's culture to unprecedented heights, earning three Platinum and four gold albums certified by the esteemed Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). From his humble beginnings in 2007 to his explosive breakthrough in late 2008, Emanuel Herrera Batista, his birth name, has conquered the global music scene. Currently, at the peak of his career, El Alfa captivates audiences worldwide with his tours and concerts, while leading his own record label, El Jefe Records. His dedicated team ensures the widespread distribution and supervision of his music on digital platforms. Boasting over 3 million YouTube subscribers and approaching the incredible milestone of one billion views, El Alfa is an undeniable sensation. On Spotify, his music continues to make waves, ranking among the top 400 most-streamed artists globally.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, June 5th at 10 AM (local time).
On June 7th, 2023, at 10 AM, tickets will be released to the public through theater box offices and ticketing platforms including www.ticketmaster.com, www.axs.com, www.atgtickets.com TICKETMASTER, AXS, and ATG Tickets.
DATE
CITY
STATE
VENUE
TICKET PLATFORM
Thursday, October 12, 2023
HOUSTON
TX
SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE
ATG TICKETS
Sunday, October 15, 2023
LOS ANGELES
CA
MICROSOFT THEATER
AXS
Saturday, October 28, 2023
BOSTON
MA
AGGANIS ARENA
TICKETMASTER
Sunday, October 29, 2023
WASHINGTON
DC
EAGLEBANK ARENA
TICKETMASTER
Saturday, November 25, 2023
MIAMI
FL
KASEYA CENTER
TICKETMASTER
Thursday, November 30, 2023
FT. MYERS
FL
HERTZ ARENA
TICKETMASTER
Sunday, December 3, 2023
READING
PA
SANTANDER ARENA
TICKETMASTER
Sunday, December 10, 2023
ORLANDO
FL
AMWAY CENTER
TICKETMASTER
Friday, December 15, 2023
CHICAGO
IL
ROSEMONT THEATRE
TICKETMASTER
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
