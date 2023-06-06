ASCOT AWARDS MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST SPIRITS COMPETITION TO AIR ON NATIONAL TELEVISION

ASCOT AWARDS MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST SPIRITS COMPETITION TO AIR ON NATIONAL TELEVISION

BEST IN SHOW WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Watch the ASCOT Awards announce Best in Show winners on the Spirits Network, HERE.

Journeyman Distillery Corsets Whips and Whiskey wins the ASCOT Awards Best in Show for second straight year.

Tanteo Blanco Tequila bests Best Rum, Rolling Fork, for Best in Show for the White Spirit category.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, The ASCOT Awards, a premier international spirits competition led by Fred Minnick that recognizes top selections from across the globe, became the first-ever spirits competition to air its results on National Television as 2023's Best In Show winners were announced via the Spirits Network and on Vizio Channel 505.

Watch the results through nine episodes on the Spirits Network: HERE

The American Spirits Council of Tasters (ASCOT), composed of 43 seasoned spirits professionals, blind-taste and score competing spirits. This year, the ASCOTs received more than 1,100 entries this year, announcing the Best In Category winners in May before narrowing down the category winners. The ASCOT judges determined the best bourbon, best rye, best Scotch and more. From here, the category winners competed for Best in Show. For the second year in a row, Journeyman, which is distilled in Three Oaks, MI, took home the prize for Best in Show for its Corsets Whips and Whiskey.

"When we started the ASCOT Awards in 2020, I dreamed of filming the tastings and airing them on a network in addition to my YouTube Channel," says Minnick. "Thanks to the Spirits Network, people can watch our tasters decide on their favorites. And make no doubt about it, the winners of this competition are elite and deserve all the recognition they receive."

Tanteo Blanco Tequila, which is distilled in Jalisco, Mexico and is a brand co-op of agave farming families, was awarded Best in Show for the White Spirit category. EH Taylor Barrel Proof was the Best In Show Whiskey runner up, and Rolling Fork 9-Year-Old Barbados Rum was the runner up for Best in Show White Spirits. For a full list of winners, visit ascotawards.com.

Best in Show Contenders in Whiskey.

Judges tasted the following to determine Best in Show for whiskey.

Best Straight Bourbon (a taste off)

Larceny Barrel Proof A123

Still Austin Whiskey Co. Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey

W.L. Weller Full Proof

Remus Repeal Reserve Bourbon Series VI

1792 Full Proof

E.H. Taylor Jr. Barrel Proof

Best Special Barrel-Finished Bourbon

Parker's Heritage Collection 16th Edition Double Barreled Blend

Best Small Batch Bourbon | Up to 5 Years

K.LUKE Whiskey Company Small Batch Barrel Strength Bourbon

Best Small Batch Bourbon | 6 to 10 Years

Dixon Dedman 2XO: The Phoenix Blend

Best Small Batch Rye

Proof and Wood Tumblin Dice Rye Curated Small Batch

Best Craft Bourbon Taste Off

Chattanooga Whiskey Cask 111 vs. Chattanooga 91

Best Craft Rye

Distillery 291

All Rye 100% Rye Malt Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves

Best World Whisky

Stauning Danish Rye Whisky

Best Special Barrel-Finished Whiskey

Four Gate Whiskey Company Batch 19 – The Kelvin Collaboration IIII

Best Blend of Straight Bourbon

Penelope Private Select Batch 22-302

Best Blend of Straight Rye

Barrell Craft Spirits Stellum Rye Fibonacci Blend #1

Best Whiskey Club Barrel Pick Taste Off

Russell's Reserve Private Barrel: Dallas Bourbon Club Vs. Naptown Bourbon Club: Elijah Craig

Best Blended Malt

Duncan Taylor The Big Smoke – Heavily Peated

Best Blended Irish Whiskey

McConnell's Sherry Cask Finish Irish Whisky

Best Single Malt Irish Whiskey

The Quiet Man 8 Year Old Single Malt

Best Blend of Straight Whiskies

Jack Daniel's Triple Mash

Best Blended Scotch

Coachbuilt Scotch Whisky

Best American Single Malt

Bird Creek Distillery Cask Strength – Baronesse

Pacific Coast Spirits American Single Malt

Stranahan's Mountain Angel

Distillery 291 Colorado Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves, E Batch #13, Single Malt

Best Single Malt Scotch – No Age Statement Taste Off

Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch

Lagavulin Distillers Edition

Best Single Malt Scotch - Up to 12 Years

Lagavulin 8 Year Old

Best Single Malt Scotch – 13-19 Years TASTE OFF

Lagavulin 16 Year Old

Mortlach 16 Year Old

Best Single Malt Scotch – 20+ Years

Mortlach 20 Year Old

Best Wheat Whiskey

Journeyman Distillery Corsets Whips and Whiskey

Whiskey Finals Judges:

John McCarthy, MC/Moderator

Fred Minnick, Founder

Clay Risen, Best-selling Whiskey Author

Tiffanie Barriere, Master Mixologist

Greg Wilson, RNDC Sales Rep

Denaya Jones-Reid, Owner, Deestilled

Max A. Solano, Master Mixologist and Consultant

Lew Bryson, Best-selling Whiskey Author

Susan Reigler, Whiskey Writer and Past President of the Bourbon Women Association

Jack Beguedou, (Hood Sommelier) / Spirit Consultant

Mark Hefter, Managing Director, The MINT Las Vegas

Brad Williams, Senior Category Manager, Liquor Barn/Bevmo

Francesco Lafranconi, Vice President

Beverage & Hospitality Culture

Carver Road Hospitality

For more information on Fred Minnick, visit fredminnick.com.

ABOUT THE ASCOT AWARDS:

ASCOT Awards is an international spirits competition created by spirits personality and veteran tasting judge, Fred Minnick. The competition provides a unique opportunity for distillers to have their products recognized through Fred's YouTube channel, social media, news articles, newsletters, and festivals.

For more information, please contact odelvalle@shorefire.com

View original content:

SOURCE The ASCOT Awards